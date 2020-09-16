Ubisoft today announced at Facebook Connect that both the Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell franchises are getting made-for-VR games. Both games are set to be Oculus platform exclusives.

Ubisoft says that both the Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell games will be created from the ground-up exclusively for the Oculus platform, and will “include elements of the franchises that players know and love.”

Ubisoft has been producing VR games since 2016 with notable titles including Eagle Flight (2016), Werewolves Within (2016), and Star Trek Bridge Crew (2017).

The studio says development on Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell for VR will be led by Ubisoft’s Red Storm, in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf and Ubisoft Mumbai.

There’s no word on when either game will arrive, and no screenshots or trailers as such, so we’ll just have to wait patiently for now to learn more. As it is, these will be the biggest extant game franchises Ubisoft has brought to VR, so it speaks volumes about the studio’s confidence level now as they continue these long and storied franchises into immersive headsets.

It’s unclear whether these will be considered Quest exclusives, or will also be offered to Rift and Quest users via PC.