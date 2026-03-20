Ubisoft Ends Game Development at Studio Behind ‘Assassin’s Creed VR’

By
Scott Hayden
-
10

Ubisoft is ceasing game development at Red Storm Entertainment, the long-running studio behind Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR (2023).

According to an internal memo viewed by GamesIndustry.biz, Ubisoft is shutting down game development at Red Storm Entertainment, which includes the loss of 105 jobs.

While the studio is technically staying open, it’s no longer developing games, as remaining staff will be tasked with working on Ubisoft’s Snowdrop game engine, along with IT and customer relations.

Star Trek: Bridge Crew | Image courtesy Ubisoft

Founded in 1996 by Tom Clancy and Doug Littlejohns, the North Carolina-based studio is best known for developing the original Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six (1998), which helped define the modern tactical first-person shooter genre.

Acquired by Ubisoft in 2000, Red Storm went on to release Ghost Recon (2001) along with a long list of Rainbow Six and Ghost Recon titles in the following years—its last being Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier (2012).

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Notably, Future Soldier was the studio’s last flatscreen game as well, as Ubisoft seemingly re-geared Red Storm to begin producing VR titles, which included the release of VR party game Werewolves Within (2016), co-op space sim Star Trek: Bridge Crew (2017), and Quest exclusive Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR (2023).

While we don’t know precisely what Red Storm was working on before Ubisoft pulled the plug, at least two games were publicly cancelled over the past few years, including a Splinter Cell VR game for Quest, cancelled in 2022, and Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, a free-to-play shooter, which was cancelled in 2024.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • NL_VR

    Tom Clancy is turning in his grave what Ubisoft done during all the years with Rainbow Six, Ghosts Recon etc, and now they close down Red Storm Entertainment. RiP.
    F Ubisoft

    • Elite-Force Cinema

      Then how can Ubisoft improve their ways just so that you can no longer say "F Ubisoft" to them for the rest of your life without saying "I hope they all burn to the Fing ground for being such Fing f****t n****r devs" to them OR for them to do better at treating their customers authentically just so that you can decline their apology next?

      • NL_VR

        Huh? Idk what you talk about but they abused tom clancys name and the IP connected to him and red storm entertainment for long long time.
        Just think backlog the old Rainbow Six and Ghost recon and what they turned into and today no one even cares about them.
        They were beloved games

  • namekuseijin

    so long, VR

    • NL_VR

      Redstorm getting shutdown will not affect VR at all.

      • Leisure Suit Barry

        You're right, it will not affect the decline of VR at all

  • Tech

    what is going on with VR?

    • NL_VR

      Waiting for steam frame iguess

    • Andrew Jakobs

      That studio made more non-vr games than vr-games.

    • Leisure Suit Barry

      VR has been on decline for quite a few years now, the 2016-2020 hype is over