Meta is Permanently Shuttering the VR Version of ‘Horizon Worlds’ in June

By
Scott Hayden
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9

Last month, Meta announced Horizon Worlds was going “almost exclusively mobile”, which included removing Worlds suggestions and generally deemphasizing the immersive social platform on Quest. Now, the company says it’s pulling the plug on Quest support entirely in June.

Released in 2021, Horizon Worlds was meant to be Meta’s flagship metaverse app, essentially serving as the impetus for its rebranding away from Facebook and Oculus. The platform struggled early on with low retention though, which translated to limited appeal among VR users, prompting Meta to open it up to mobile users in 2023.

Now, Meta announced via its official Discord (invite) that come March 31st, Horizon Worlds and Events will no longer appear in the Store on Quest. This is said to include the removal of Horizon Central, Events Arena, Kaiju, and Bobber Bay worlds from Quest access.

Image courtesy Meta

What’s more, come June 15th, Meta is removing the Horizon Worlds app entirely from Quest, which means that worlds will no longer be available in VR in any capacity after that date.

Additionally, Meta is removing its spatial ‘Hyperscape’ captures from Horizon Worlds come March 24th. “Your existing captures will remain viewable within the Hyperscape Capture (Beta) app, which is available in your Quest app library,” Meta says. “You can continue capturing new Hyperscapes, but sharing, inviting, and co-experiencing Hyperscapes with others will no longer be supported.”

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Notably, Meta shuttered its work-focused Horizon Workrooms platform last month, which allowed Quest and non-Quest users to interact in an immersive environment.

This comes amid a wider shift in Reality Labs, which recently saw layoffs affecting 10 percent of the XR division in addition to the closure of three first-party XR studios which resulted in multiple game cancellations.

Meta has said it’s still funding third-party titles in addition to its current plans to release two new VR headsets, which include a possible successor to Quest 3 as well as a thin and light headset that tethers to a compute puck.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • psuedonymous

    Oh no!
    Anyway…

  • UNDE4DLY

    That's a shame. So how about those Yankees or whatever

  • XRC

    Latest reports mention incoming 20% company wide redundancies with AI specifically mentioned (this is typically AI washing to blame technology for job losses).

  • Tech

    Damn losers. Instead of supporting VRChat they decided to promote their Meta Horizon. Kick out Bosworth from there. He failed miserably.

  • JakeDunnegan

    As much as I barely used it, and I definitely didn't like the bloatware nature of it…I can't say that I wanted it just GONE. There was a lot of stuff in there that was kinda neat.

  • SFMike

    Hyperscape captures that were shareable was the first really excellent use on Horizon that was fun and useful but now they are killing it when it wasn't even out of Beta. These greedy morons can't do anything right. The whole Horizon project was mismanaged from the start and always was more centered on the impossibility of creating a totally safe space and wasting millions coming up with the original non-binary avatars that made everyone look like dowdy overweight women. Fun never came into to it as the main goal seemed to be coming up with ways to report activity and language that made women "uncomfortable" which never actually worked anyway. I spent way to much time creating spaces here with no payoff. All users wanted was a Second Life/Sims type world in VR to play in but got neither. It was fun early on when creative adults were helping each other learn the ropes but once it was opened up to kids it was just a nasty mess that they seem to think will be a flat screen success. It never ran better or was as fun as Rec Room even after spending billions on it. Hopefully someone will be able to create a Hyperspace like standalone project using gaussian splatting not linked to this colossal failure.

    • Sven Viking

      Apparently they’re keeping Hyperscape as a separate app. Not sure what features it will and won’t support.

      • SFMike

        They have already said and captures will not be shareable of downloadable so it's just a useless well designed gaussian splatting tool. They should sell it to someone who cares and can develop it for the VR community other wise it's just more wasted money, the one thing Meta excels at. This is the kind of terrific app that Meta usually buys then shelves although this time it was all done in-house but the result is the same particularly as they don't care about VR anymore. Zuckerburg is moving to Florida and working on his image as a right wing billionaire as left wing California Democrats want to tax the greedy billionaire set so his eye is only on the profit and power ball and AI glasses are the holly grail of getting ads plastered in your field of view 24/7.

  • Sven Viking

    I was always a detractor of Horizon Worlds, so I agree with the shift in focus (away from HW, that is, not away from VR). I’m also not fond of the way Meta will often put massive focus onto something and then burn it to the ground rather than putting it on life support or just leaving it to fend for itself, though. Dozens (actually many thousands) of players were baited or bludgeoned into putting time/money into Worlds in VR, and now it’s being not so much abandoned as actually ripped away from them.