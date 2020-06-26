Schell Games’ VR hack-and-slash roguelite Until You Fall is leaving Early Access on PC sometime in fall 2020. Along with it comes two new platforms, PSVR and Oculus Quest.

Once out of early access, both SteamVR and Oculus Rift platform versions of the game will feature performance optimizations, achievements, balance updates, bug fixes, and quality of life updates.

We were impressed with Until You Fall in our early access review for bringing a surprisingly rich melee combat experience, which we think fuses meta-game elements in a unique and interesting way. Of course, as a roguelite it lacks any real narrative beyond a setting and a bit of lore, but it definitely makes up for it in the combat department.

The game, which is normally priced at $20, will cost $25 on all platforms when it heads out of early access.

Until You Fall for SteamVR-compatible headsets is however currently on sale for the duration of the Steam Summer Sale, bringing it down to just $12, or 40% off.