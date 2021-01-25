In a candid interview with New Zealand’s 1 News, Valve co-founder Gabe Newell sat down to talk all about his future vision for brain-computer interfaces (BCI), and how the technology is set to change everything about how we live (and play) today. From the outside, it seems like Valve is taking baby steps, however Newell says research is going much faster than anticipated.

Newell hasn’t been secretive about his thoughts on BCI, and how it could be an “extinction-level event for every entertainment form.” His message to software developers: start thinking about how to use BCI now, because it’s going to be important to all aspects of the entertainment industry fairly soon.

How soon? Newell says in a talk with News 1 that by 2022, studios should have them in their test labs “simply because there’s too much useful data.”

Gabe Newell (right), psychologist Mike Ambinder (left) | Image courtesy Valve

Newell speaks about BCI through a patently consumer-tinted lens—understandable coming from the a prominent mind behind Steam, the largest digital distribution platform for PC gaming, and not to mention an ardent pioneer of consumer VR as we know it today.

To Newell, BCI will allow developers to one day create experiences that completely bypass the traditional “meat-peripherals” of old in function—eyes, ears, arms and legs—giving users access to richer experiences than today’s reality is capable of providing.

“You’re used to experiencing the world through eyes, but eyes were created by this low-cost bidder that didn’t care about failure rates and RMAs, and if it got broken there was no way to repair anything effectively, which totally makes sense from an evolutionary perspective, but is not at all reflective of consumer preferences. So the visual experience, the visual fidelity we’ll be able to create — the real world will stop being the metric that we apply to the best possible visual fidelity.”

On the road to that more immersive, highly-adaptive future, Newell revealed Valve is taking some important first steps, namely its newly revealed partnership with OpenBCI, the neurotech company behind a fleet of open-source, non-invasive BCI devices.

Newell says the partnership is working to provide a way so “everybody can have high-resolution [brain signal] read technologies built into headsets, in a bunch of different modalities.”

Back in November, OpenBCI announced it was making a BCI specifically for VR/AR headsets, called Galea, which sounded very similar to how Valve’s Principal Experimental Psychologist Dr. Mike Ambinder described in his GDC 2019 vision for VR headsets fitted with electroencephalogram (EEG) devices.

OpenBCI hardware | Image courtesy OpenBCI

Although Newell doesn’t go into detail about the partnership, he says that BCIs are set to play a fundamental role in game design in the very near future.

“If you’re a software developer in 2022 who doesn’t have one of these in your test lab, you’re making a silly mistake,” Newell tells 1 News. “Software developers for interactive experiences — you’ll be absolutely using one of these modified VR head straps to be doing that routinely — simply because there’s too much useful data.”

There’s a veritable laundry list of things BCI could do in the future by giving software developers access to the brain, and letting them ‘edit’ the human experience. Newell has already talked about this at length; outside of the hypotheticals, Newell says near-term research in the field is so fast-paced, that he’s hesitant to commercialize anything for the fear of slowing down.

“The rate at which we’re learning stuff is so fast that you don’t want to prematurely say, ‘OK, let’s just lock everything down and build a product and go through all the approval processes, when six months from now, we’ll have something that would have enabled a bunch of other features.”

It’s not certain whether Galea is the subject of the partnership, however its purported capabilities seem to line up fairly well with what Newell says is coming down the road. Gelea is reportedly packed with sensors, which not only includes EEG, but also sensors capable of electrooculography (EOG) electromyography (EMG), electrodermal activity (EDA), and photoplethysmography (PPG).

OpenBCI says Galea gives researchers and developers a way to measure “human emotions and facial expressions” which includes happiness, anxiety, depression, attention span, and interest level—many of the data points that could inform game developers on how to create better, more immersive games.

Provided such a high-tech VR headstrap could non-invasively ‘read’ emotional states, it would represent a big step in a new direction for gaming. And it’s one Valve clearly intends on leveraging as it continues to both create (and sell) the most immersive gaming experiences possible.

Interested in watching the whole interview? Catch the video directly on News 1’s website.

  • Xron

    Interesting, so 2023 we might see first gen of Vr Bci?

  • Blaexe

    Sounds too good to be true imo…I mean, Gabe also said “Wireless is a solved problem at this point” back in 2017 (!). And yet – here we are in 2021 with a wired Valve Index.

    • kontis

      He also said ~10 years ago that that consoles are finished and PS4 won’t stand a chance against Apple TV that would steamroll living room like they did in mobile.
      It was the only reason he tried to make the Steam Machines (some people and journalists misunderstood it to be an answer to Windows 8 as Microsoft was having Apple-style ambitions for integrated store and more locked down experience, but it was not related to Valve entering the living room – both failed)

    • Bob

      Unless he has a solid plan of some sort of capability for humans to jack into their own brains to experience virtual reality a la The Matrix, BCI isn’t the radical and revolutionary technology that will create a generational leap in presence within the audiovisual department. A tiny step towards it? Sure.

    • Charles

      Well, wireless VR is a solved problem if you limit your scope. There are wireless mods for VR, such as for the Vive Pro. It’s just a matter of resolution/framerate limits and price.

  • FrankB

    Cave Johnson must surely be based on Gabe Newell.

  • namekuseijin

    > too much useful data

    hey, if Lord Gaben said so, so be it. must be cool seeing and feeling what they want us to, including pain and obedience.

    if Apple can scan your whole house and offices with widespread LiDAR, so be it.

    if Zucc puts a $300 VR console on your head to play games, god damn the sky is falling, they’re spying and mind-controlling us…

  • namekuseijin

    btw, just like with VR headsets, we sure have come a long way in design and comfort for these mind readers

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/9a58a10edc6cc595cce52d45e7990b08058541d9d681e59698dc5263c04e0c29.jpg

  • kontis

    The first BCI in VR should be possibly the simples solution that can only get 1-bit data from the brain and NOTHING more.

    Why?

    Because 1-bit data with eye tracking will be more revolutionary than all this “reading emotions” BS.

    This is John Carmack’s idea. A simple “mouse click” with brain would solve the eye tracking’s biggest UX problem and would turn it into a next gen super human point and click device.

    This is an incredible low hanging fruit. The first company to do that is going to rule the HMD industry for some time.