Valve Confirms Steam Frame is Still Coming This Year, Now Marked as “coming soon”

By
Scott Hayden
-
12

Valve’s upcoming standalone VR headset Steam Frame is still shipping sometime this year, the company says, as it is now marked as “coming soon” on the Steam backend.

In a hardware news update last month, Valve announced that Steam Frame, Steam Machine, and Steam Controller are all being affected by the wider RAM and storage component shortage. Parts woes notwithstanding, Valve said in February that its goal was still to ship in the first half of 2026.

Now, according to the Steam backend (via SteamDB), Valve ha marked all three of its forthcoming products as “coming soon.”

Whether that means “soon soon” or “Valve soon” remains to be seen, although the company gave another vote of confidence in release plans in last week’s 2025 Year in Review.

Photo by Road to VR

“We shared recently that there have been challenges with memory and storage shortages, but we will be shipping all three products this year. More updates will be shared as we finalize our plans,” the company says.

Notably, Valve still hasn’t indicated prices for Steam Frame, Steam Machine, or Steam Controller. At its November reveal, Valve told Road to VR that it expects Steam Frame to be ‘cheaper than Index’, although the company didn’t qualify its pricing logic. This could put it somewhere between $1,000 (Index headset, controllers, SteamVR trackers) and $500 (Index headset only).

SEE ALSO
VR Design Unpacked: This 2019 Game Still Sets the Bar for Open World VR

As for Steam Machine, YouTuber ‘Skill Up’ confirmed with Valve back in November the PC won’t be subsidized like a console. Alternatively, Linus Tech Tips has suggested the lowest configuration could fetch somewhere around $700, which was based on a custom PC built on comparable parts.

Whatever the case, we expect a ‘buy now’ button to unceremonious appear on the Steam Frame page at some point, as Valve isn’t exactly known for the typical sort of fanfare seen with other companies.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Herbert Werters

    F5

  • MosBen

    Looking forward to it. I decided to bite the bullet last Fall and built a mini PC that I installed Bazzite on instead of waiting for the Steam Machine. It's more powerful than the Steam Machine will end up being and I lucked into just barely getting hit by the start of the RAM crisis while also getting a graphics card at MSRP before they started rising too. But I can't make my own Steam Frame, so I'm eager for that to come out.

  • Tech

    I can't believe they ended up with 2k per eye, a resolution of 2.5 years old Quest 3. I was expecting a nice 2560×2560 at least – would make a huge difference for Quest 3 owners. You get a better quest with the same specs many years later and very likely 2x more expensive.

    • Rosko

      I guess there will be limitations regarding standalone, higher res, higher resources. I still don't quite get the standalone part is it going to have its own games like quet?

      • NL_VR

        Yes, there were leaks showing games releaseing as stand alone APK versions on Steam. one of them was Walkabout iirc.
        So its up to the devs to provide a stand alone version of their games… i even think they can release Stand alone only also because Steam Frame runs linux and has Steam installed from start

      • Andrew Jakobs

        Looking at Play for dreams and the Samsung galaxy XR, both have 4k/eye displays yet with slightly improved SoC as the Q3.
        the Frame will be able to play PCVR games on the device itself (of course don't expect higher settings to work well), and natively developed games.

  • xyzs

    This decade, very probably, the said.

    By the time it's released, LCD VR will be even more obsolete.

  • zaelu

    soon to be delayed sine die… you watch it go… bye…

  • XRC

    Not a great year for VR with rising PC component pricing making PCVR increasingly unaffordable and now the delay/uncertainty of pricing Steam Frame.

    Sympathy for Valve's HW team, it sucks to word hard on a product for years, only to experience massive turmoil entering production, with a likely result that their new product is delayed until irrelevancy or priced out of the market.

  • Naruto Uzumaki

    Just wait for quest 4 at this point