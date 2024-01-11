Fast Travel Games announced its blood-sucking adventure Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is finally set to arrive on SteamVR headsets next month.

The game, which launched on Quest 2/3/Pro and PSVR 2 late last year, takes you into the famed World of Darkness universe, this time bringing you to the streets of Venice as a bloodsucking ghoul in search of your master’s killer and a stolen relic.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is set to launch on Steam on February 6th, priced at $30. The studio is also throwing out a 20% discount at launch.

Notably, the game will support Valve Index, Meta Rift/Rift S, and Meta Quest 1/2/3/Pro Via Link. The studio notes it will not support HTC Vive and Windows MR controllers, meaning these headsets will not be supported.

