Long-Awaited ‘Vertigo 2’ DLC ‘Into the Aether’ Comes to PC VR This Week, Trailer Here

Zach Tsiakalis-Brown, developer behind the Vertigo series, announced that Vertigo 2 (2023) is getting its long-awaited DLC story expansion ‘Into the Aether’ this week.

In late 2023, the studio announced it was pushing its “final content update” to the game with the the Bottomless Update, bringing a level editor, modifiers, and new playable characters, extending the game well beyond the 10+ hour campaign.

Still, the final update wasn’t really final. In December 2024, Tsiakalis-Brown announced the award-winning shooter-adventure was getting its first paid DLC, Into the Aether.

Initially slated to arrive in March, Into the Aether was subsequently delayed to April with no specific timing on release. However now, Tsiakalis-Brown says it’s coming to the Steam version of the game on April 25th, priced at $10.

“Embark on an interdimensional expedition to the oldest and most mysterious universe, discover new weapons and tools, and defeat fearsome new enemies,” Tsiakalis-Brown says in the DLC’s Steam description.

In Into the Aether, you’ll claim artifacts of the Void to increase your strength and unlock new paths to explore. You’ll get the ‘Void Grappler’ for “the ultimate movement upgrade,” allowing you to attach to most surfaces and swing around like Spider-Man. There’s also the ‘Void Deflector’ as a new defensive option, allowing you to deflect attacks with precise timing, accumulating energy for a counterattack.

There doesn’t seem to be any active plans of bringing Into the Aether to the PSVR 2 version of the game, which was ported to PS5 by XR veterans Perp Games. Perp hasn’t publicly mentioned whether it’s been contracted to bring ‘Into the Aether’ to PSVR 2 either, so it’s shaping up to be a PC VR exclusive.

In case you haven’t played Vertigo 2, skip the box below to avoid spoilers.