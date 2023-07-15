Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Vertigo 2 (2023), the critically acclaimed shooter adventure, is officially on its way to PSVR 2.

Perp Games announced during its VR Summer Showcase that it’s partnered with developer Zach Tsiakalis-Brown of Zulubo Productions to bring the Half-Life-style sci-fi shooter to PSVR 2. Both a digital and physical release is said to arrive sometime “later this year.”

Launched on PC VR in March, Vertigo 2 returns you to the universe’s robot and alien-infested science facility, serving up some very VR-native design alongside its patently funny and quirky cast of characters. We liked the game so much we gave it a rare [9.5/10] in our review on PC.

Vertigo 2 is also getting a free update this year that will bring an in-VR level editor so you can create your own adventures and share them.

Additionally, it’s set to include three new playable characters that unlock upon completion of the game, all of which come with unique abilities that will change how you play.

Check out Tsiakalis-Brown’s full announcement below to see the level editor and additional characters in action: