Vertigo 2 (2023), the critically acclaimed shooter adventure, is officially on its way to PSVR 2.

Perp Games announced during its VR Summer Showcase that it’s partnered with developer Zach Tsiakalis-Brown of Zulubo Productions to bring the Half-Life-style sci-fi shooter to PSVR 2. Both a digital and physical release is said to arrive sometime “later this year.”

Launched on PC VR in March, Vertigo 2 returns you to the universe’s robot and alien-infested science facility, serving up some very VR-native design alongside its patently funny and quirky cast of characters. We liked the game so much we gave it a rare [9.5/10] in our review on PC.

Vertigo 2 is also getting a free update this year that will bring an in-VR level editor so you can create your own adventures and share them.

Additionally, it’s set to include three new playable characters that unlock upon completion of the game, all of which come with unique abilities that will change how you play.

Check out Tsiakalis-Brown’s full announcement below to see the level editor and additional characters in action:

  • ViRGiN

    Yeah, the best game that PCVR had to offer for its millions of users peaked at 297 concurrent players on release date, and immediatly took a deep dive to the bottom of barrel. Game that averages 50 players max a day.

    If it truly was best, it would have higher player count.
    Instead, even Killer Klownz beats it in every metric! 354 concurrent players right now! 10x as much as very recent concurrent peak!

    Not sure what’s the point of adding modding to a game with no playerbase. As per usual, classic PCVR trash.

    • Paul Bellino

      As usual you do not know what you are talking about and are a complete Idiot. End of story. This by far a lot better game than anything the PSVR2 has to offer at this moment. I have told you in the past and now I know it for sure. You are a complete fool that talks out of their ass.