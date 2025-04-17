‘Virtual Skate’ to Bring Realistic Multiplayer Skateboarding to Quest 3 & PC VR, Trailer Here

XR indie Flip Axis Studios announced a multiplayer VR skateboarding game that promises to bring actual skating action to Quest 3 and SteamVR—minus the risk of rolled ankles and broken limbs.

Called Virtual Skate, the newly announced VR game is said to evolve skateboarding games by “giving players full 3D control over their feet—directly with their hands.”

It’s also set to include a physics-based system, letting you control the board and style tricks in “ways not possible with canned animations,” the studio says.

Info is still thin, however the teaser shows off an in-game recording feature so you can capture your friend’s tricks when in multiplayer.

What’s more, industry veteran Jon West is creating Virtual Skate, cofounder of Easy Day Studios and lead developer behind its PC and console skating game Skater XL (2020).

There’s no launch date yet, however the studio says it’s coming “soon” to Quest 3 and SteamVR headsets.

In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye on the game’s website for store links and any news on upcoming release dates, as well as the game’s Discord (invite link) for any word on future beta testing.