Virtual Virtual Reality launched on Google Daydream back in 2017, but thanks to some fun and clever interaction design that worked equally well on both 3DOF and 6DOF headsets, the game made its way to all major VR platforms with marked success in the years following the demise of the ill-fated Daydream. Now developers Tender Claws announced a sequel to Virtual Virtual Reality is arriving on Quest 2 and PC VR headsets this month.

If the trailer is any indication, VVR 2 is going to be another crazy ride of meta commentary, weird one-off worlds, interesting missions, and the sort of madcap narrative we’ve come to expect from Tender Claws, which is also known for the lovably weird The Under Presents.

Promising “ten+ hours” of gameplay, VVR 2 is said to bring new action mechanics like cooperatively piloting a mech with other NPCs, and something the studio says will let players “switch seamlessly between the external world of Scottsdale and the internal world of the mech hive-mind.”

Here’s how the studio describes VVR 2:

This darkly funny dystopian mech platformer game takes place a few years following the reset of Activitude at the end of VVR. VVR2 introduces players to the newest virtual network: the peaceful retirement metaverse of Scottsdale, where both humans and AIs have uploaded their consciousness for a digital afterlife. As players begin settling into this virtual utopia, suddenly, Scottsdale’s VC funding is pulled and its servers begin to shut down one by one. Players have no choice but to outrun the data deletion – ultimately escaping the metaverse and finding a new home back in meatspace.

Virtual Virtual Reality 2 is set to launch on February 10th on the Meta Quest 2 and Rift, and February 17th on SteamVR headsets, priced at $30.

We’ll be diving into its many strange and recursive worlds before launch, so make sure to check back then to see if the sequel holds a candle to what has become one of the go-to VR experiences for anyone looking for a positively wild narrative experience.