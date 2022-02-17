Virtuoso, a VR music creation sandbox from developer Really Interactive, is officially launching on Meta Quest and SteamVR headsets next month, bringing with it an easy-to-learn interface that aims to make anyone feel like a musical wunderkind.

Virtuoso was previously available on Quest via App Lab, and Rift via its Early Access program, however now the funky music creation tool is moving towards its full release on March 10th.

The experience includes six made-for-VR instruments and microphone so you can create music using live looping, letting you lay down everything from ambient stuff to hip hop, or fast-paced techno.

Have a listen to one of the devs recreating and performing the song ‘Parade’ by Tungevaag & Raaban:

Although it focuses on easy-to-learn music creation with its VR instruments, Virtuoso also integrates into a legit DJ work flow too, as the experience lets you connect to music programs using MIDI via its light-weight companion app. That means you could noodle around in VR, find the sound you’re looking for, and then plug that into professional software to get a finer polish.

Alternatively, Virtuoso also seems entirely content with serving up enough tools in-headset to keep you there. The game even has its own save and share function that lets you show off musical creations to friends, and remix creations from other members of the Virtuoso community.

You can wishlist the Virtuoso on the Quest Store, Steam, and Rift Store before its release on March 10th, 2022.

Created by Sweden-based indie Really Interactive, Virtuoso is the first third-party title to be published by Fast Travel Games, the VR veteran behind Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife (2021) and Apex Construct (2018).