Vision Hack, the world’s first global visionOS hackathon, is being held this week from September 13–15th. The organizer has announced $25K in cash & prizes on offer for winners.

Guest Article by Cosmo Scharf Cosmo Scharf is an Emmy-nominated product designer and entrepreneur with a decade of experience in XR. He co-founded Vision Hack and visionOS Dev Partners to support visionOS developers. Previously, Scharf created MovieBot, an AI-powered 3D animation app, and Mindshow, a VR platform for animated content creation. His also started VRLA, one of the world’s largest immersive technology expos.

Vision Hack is happening this week starting on Friday the 13th. All skill levels are welcome and there’s still time to sign up to participate. The first two readers to use code RoadToVRF5M3T can sign up for free.

We have some exciting updates for you about the event.

Prize Categories

There will be four main prize categories:

Game & Entertainment

Productivity & Utility

Wellbeing & Lifestyle

XR Demoparty – Presented by XR.vc

Each category will have three winners: 1st Place ($3,000), 2nd Place ($1,500), and 3rd Place ($500).

Schedule

Here’s a schedule of Vision Hack’s key moments (all times in EST):

Day One – Friday, September 13th

5:00 PM – Opening Ceremony

6:00 PM – Hackathon Begins

Day Two – Saturday, September 14th

10:00 AM – Check-in & Workshop Kickoff

1:00 PM – Teamwork & Mentor Office Hours

7:00 PM – Evening Coding Jam

Day Three – Sunday, September 15th

10:00 AM – Check In

6:00 PM – Project Submission Deadline

6:30 PM – Closing Celebration

Day Four – Monday, September 16th

10:00 AM – Winners Announced

Local Meetup Update

We’ve added Manchester and Stockholm to our existing lineup of NYC, SF, Paris, & Montreal. RSVP here. Can’t wait to see you IRL!

Thank You Sponsors & Media Partners

Thank you to our sponsors XR.vc, The Venture Reality Fund, Syntech, CXR Agency, Annapro, & Globular Cluster! Thank you as well to our media partners Apple Insider, Apps for Apple Vision Pro, Road to VR, XReality Zone, r/VisionPro, and Immersive Tech Week!

