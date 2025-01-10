Wait, Apple Vision Pro doesn’t come in black, does it? Nope, but Play For Dream MR does. And with what some are calling the ‘Android Vision Pro’, owing to its Android-based OS, Play For Dream seems to have turned some heads at CES 2025 this past week.

Initially launched in Asia last year, China-based headset creator Play For Dream had its sights on bringing the heavily Vision Pro-inspired mixed reality headset to the West. Launching a Kickstarter campaign in September, Play For Dream MR went on to garner $2,271,650.00 Hong Kong dollars (~$292,000 USD).

Play For Dream MR has packed in a laundry list of modern XR features, including a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset running Android 15, dual 3,840 × 3,552 micro-OLED displays (90Hz), eye-tracking, auto IPD adjustment, wired and wireless PC streaming, and also a Quest Pro-inspired rear-mounted battery and Touch-style controllers.

In short, the headset appears to have it all—even Vision Pro’s user interface.

Design inspirations aside, former Quest engineer Amanda Watson got a chance go hands-on with Play For Dream’s MR headset, noting in an X post it was “absolutely the best all around HMD demo I saw on the floor today.”

“It is quite literally an ‘Android Apple Vision Pro’. but the execution was excellent. Great performance, optics, UI and media capture/playback features,” Watson continues, who departed Meta in 2022.

During her time at Meta/Oculus, Watson worked on a number of Quest-related projects, including both the tethered Link and the company’s Wi-Fi streaming tool, Air Link. At one time, she was the sole developer of Air Link for 13 months prior to its release. So when Watson says something is good, it probably is.

“It has USB and wireless PCVR streaming (I tried USB) — this was more [work-in-progress] quality (frame rate and latency) compared to other features, but it’s a relatively recent feature [as I understand it]. The basics like controller motion were nailed down and resolution was solid.”

Furthermore, Watson reports its Touch-style controllers were “also very good. They said hand tracking exists, but they didn’t demo it.” Notably, the headset’s pancake lenses had “excellent distortion correction,” which Watson says is “the biggest thing to me personally.”

Established in 2020 under the name YVR, Play For Dream has already launched two generations of standalone VR headsets, its YVR 1 and YVR 2, both of which were released in China in 2022.

Play For Dream MR doesn’t have a firm release date or pricing yet, however the company has said it will come in under $2,000. For more, check out Play For Dream’s website for detailed specs and ordering opportunities when they arrive.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Rudl Za Vedno

    Watch and learn Meta/Asus/Lenovo/Valve/Samsung… This is what we want. Add display port option to it and you'll have an instant winner here. It's not that hard. Maybe make two versions of it, one with QLED panels for $999 and one with micro OLED for $1500 to widen your market.
    • Michael Speth

      HTC Focus Vision also has Display Port. I agree that having display port is a must to offset the garbage mobile processing. However, why spend the extra money on mobile garbage when you can just connect it to a real gaming platform?

      Also, Meta is not in the market for profitting from hardware, it is obvious they (Meta VR) are losing thousands per headset which accumulates to billions lossed per month (this takes into account revenue as well).

      Meta is in the market to capture your data and 1 day enslave you. Their claims to freedom of speech recently are laughable as they are the ones funding the fact checkers.

      • xyzs

        We found our negative energy ViRGiN, guys…
        Super annoying but anti Meta this time.

      • KatteFjerten

        Thousands per headset??

    • Sofian

      This is what people want? A quest 3 with QLED panels at twice the price?

      • Michael Speth

        The price is what these HMDs should be but Meta sells at garbage prices and loses billions per month.

        That means meta is uses you and willing to lose billions on you to drive their destopian agenda

  • I confirm: this is also my favorite XR demo from CES. Very well executed device

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      How completely unexpected that some company would release a HMD with specs very close to Qualcomm's XR2+ reference design using the same BOE microOLED displays as all the other new HMD. Adapting AVP's UI, but significantly underbidding its USD 3500 retail price (est. AVP build cost USD 1400-1800). And how surprising that it is based on Android, but not AndroidXR, when Google bound AndroidXR to the Google Play Services that aren't available in China.

      Despite the sarcasm, I really welcome this development, and expect a lot more similar releases, with all the benefits competition among numerous manufacturers can bring. Mostly because this happening was sort of written on the wall in huge, burning letters for quite some time now.