The next show from friends at VR Games Showcase is here, with more than 30 minutes of trailers and info on upcoming VR games and updates for Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR. Catch the action right here at 12PM ET.
Watch the full VR Games Showcase stream below, starting at 12PM ET (your timezone here):
VR Games Showcase is presented and produced by VR industry veterans Jamie Feltham and Zeena Al-Obaidi.
The Spring 2025 show promises the following:
Major Reveals And Updates: Get an exclusive glimpse of Hitman: World of Assassination on PS VR2, see the latest from Flat2VR Studios, and much more
Studios Big And Small: Learn what’s next from some of VR’s most beloved veteran studios, and meet newcomers working on innovative titles for everyone
Updates For Social Experiences: Catch up with existing multiplayer games and experiences with new updates and surprise drops