Viveport, HTC’s storefront for SteamVR-compatible headsets, is again celebrating the holidays by giving developers 100 percent of revenue for the rest of the year.

The company says in a blog post that it’s aimed at both new and existing app developers on the platform, with the revenue share program starting from November 1st and going through the end of 2020.

Developers can opt-in across any of the store’s product categories, which includes one-time purchases, Viveport Infinity, Viveport for VR arcades, or the platform’s in-app purchase service.

Launched in August 2016, Viveport has changed quite a bit since it arrived as a direct competitor to Steam. One of its main claims to fame is the addition of Viveport Infinity, a Netflix-style game subscription service which actually boasts a surprising amount of legitimately good PC VR games, including The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Friday Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted, Moss, Paper Beast, and Creed: Rise to Glory.

Starting in 2018, Viveport also supports all major SteamVR headsets and not just HTC Vive products, such as Oculus Rift, Valve Index, and Windows VR headsets.

This is the third year Viveport has offered 100 percent of revenue share for the holidays. In 2019, HTC instead instituted a temporary revenue share of 80/20, which then reverted back to the standard 70/30 revenue share in 2020—the same split offered through Steam and the Oculus Store.

It’s clear HTC is vying for more games in order to keep long-term Infinity users happy (and paying), and it seems its end-of-year holiday scheme has become a platform favorite. HTC says developers tend to generate the most revenue in November and December, so we’ll just have to see if this again manages to attract any fan favorites away from Steam.