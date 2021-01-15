To thank developers, and further attract more games to its PC VR app store Viveport, HTC is temporarily bumping up its developer revenue share for the full year.

From January 1st to December 31st of this year, HTC is increasing net revenue share from its typical 70/30 split to 80/20 for one-time purchases, in-app purchases, and games enrolled in its Viveport Arcade program.

Outside of high-performing games which generate $10 million or more in sales, Steam still offers developers a 70/30 split, so it’s clear HTC is making an effort to pad out Viveport with games either already on Steam, or looking to launch there in the next year.

Since its launch in August 2016, Viveport has changed a great deal, and offers a pretty good selection of top VR games, including The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Friday Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted, Moss, Paper Beast, and Creed: Rise to Glory.

Outside of offering support for both SteamVR and Oculus Rift games, the platform also boasts one of the best value propositions through its Netflix-style game subscription service, Viveport Infinity—something we think earned the platform a second chance after a pretty lackluster launch a few years back.

Viveport Infinity already features a 80/20 split, so now the whole platform is looking a lot more competitive.