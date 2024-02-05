StatusPRO, the studio behind NFL Pro Era (2022), announced it has secured $20 million in Series A funding, led by Google Ventures. The XR sports technology company says the latest funding round will help it expand its growing catalog of sports-focused VR titles.

The funding round includes participation from India-based Dream Sports, Wise Ventures (owned by Minnesota Vikings Owners Mark & Zygi Wilf), JDS Sports, and Alumni Ventures. Existing investors signing on for the Series A include LeBron James, Drake, and Maverick Carter.

The Series A also garnered support from athletes, entertainers, and firms including Myles Garrett, David Grutman, Bobby Wagner, Jeff Stibel, Peter Delgrosso, Cameron Jordan, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Crystal Hayslett, Devale Ellis, TitletownTech, Black Angel Group, Life Line Family Heritage Fund, Sun Technology Investors, Andre Gaines of Cinemation Studios, and the Fuller Brothers of 6408 Ventures, among others.

Founded in 2020 by former football players Troy Jones and Andrew Hawkins, StatusPRO says it aims to elevate the sports experience for coaches, players, and fans through XR technology.

In 2022, the company launched NFL PRO ERA, the first in its NFL and NFLPA-licensed VR game franchise. NFL PRO ERA is currently available across Meta Quest, PSVR 2, Pico, and SteamVR headsets.

The studio has since released the follow-up NFL Pro Era II (2023), which expands the original by allowing you to play in an 11 v 11 multiplayer experience in addition to stepping on the gridiron as starting QB of your favorite team.