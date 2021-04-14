‘VR Skater’ Lands on Steam Early Access April 30th, Trailer Here

VR Skater is a skateboarding game from indie studio Deficit Games; mark your calendars for April 30th, because that’s when it’s coming to Steam Early Access.

The developers call the game a “finely tuned mix between arcade and simulation,” as it promises a wide variety of realistic urban environments, but giving you plenty of gravity-defying lift and finesse to execute moves that would put most people in the hospital.

At launch, the studio says VR Skater will include custom-built environments, skateboarding controls designed especially for VR motion controllers, a ‘Skate Academy’ to learn all the tricks and complete challenges, and the ability to skate the game’s environments freely.

Throughout its time in Early Access, the studio hopes to add a career mode, more map challenges, an online leaderboard, achievements, skateboard customizations, more maps, more than 15 handpicked songs, and support for Windows Mixed Reality headsets. Deficit hopes to release the game fully sometime in Q4 2021.

You can wishlist VR Skater now on Steam. At Early Access launch, the game is said to support Valve Index, HTC Vive, and Oculus PC headsets at launch.