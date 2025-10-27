VR’s biggest social VR platform, VRChat, has finally come out of beta on iOS and Android.

The News

VRChat has officially launched its app on both Android and iOS following a lengthy testing period.

The app’s alpha launch on Android was released in August 2023, but only admitted VRChat Plus subscribers. Then, In August 2025, the studio launched an open beta on Android. Similarly, a closed beta for iOS was announced in May 2024, which was available to a limited number of invited users.

Now, the studio has pushed both Android and iOS versions out of beta, letting anyone download and play on most modern mobile devices. You can find it on Google Play and Apple App Store.

For Android users, VRChat supports Android 10 or higher. Devices require more than 6GB of RAM in order to install.

Apple devices must support iOS 17 or higher. Devices with less than 6GB of RAM can technically install, however they are limited to the Companion app, which lets you keep up with your VRChat friends, but not launch into worlds.

My Take

VRChat has hosted non-VR users on PC since its first public builds launched in 2014. It wasn’t until late 2017, which you may remember came with a host of memes like ‘Ugandan Knuckles’, that VRChat became somewhat of a household name. At the time, peak usership was around 20,000 players, which undoubtedly included a glut of non-VR users.

And while you might think the virality of VRChat has worn off, and that its mobile release is a bit late to the party, in reality more people are using the platform than ever before.

According to SteamDB charts, VRChat hosted over 54,000 users in the last 24 hours, dipping from its all-time peak in January at nearly 67,000 users. Notably, that doesn’t account for players on Quest or Pico, just the PC platform.

That said, I’d be interested to see if VRChat eventually releases a version for the new Samsung Galaxy XR, which is the first to run Android XR, although I’d expect we’ll be waiting for a while.

Right now, I’d guess there are probably only a few thousand people with the $1,800 headset in-hand, which admittedly comes with cool social VR stuff, like hand, face and eye-tracking. Still, it likely won’t be until an actually affordable AndroidXR headset comes to market for that to happen. The platform doesn’t support Apple Vision Pro either, and which I think is probably for good reason.

The studio is likely prioritizing platforms where it can earn the most cash; right now, VRChat makes money through active user subscriptions and percentage rakes on in-game item sales, making its full launch on mobile much more important to its bottom line than platforms with relatively few users.