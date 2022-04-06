Walkabout Mini Golf (2020) has been tempting us lately with the upcoming release of a course based on Jim Henson’s ’80s fantasy film LABYRINTH (1986), which is coming at some point this summer. Now developers Mighty Coconut say they’ve inked a deal with MYST (1993) studio Cyan to create a course based on the classic ’90s adventure game.

Mighty Coconut says it’s releasing the 36-hole VR course in Walkabout Mini Golf sometime in Fall of 2022, releasing on Meta Quest, Steam, and what it calls “forthcoming VR platforms.”

The studio says the MYST course will feature “immersive gameplay with realistic physics, and iconic settings, objects, and the spirit of puzzles from the Myst saga,” and will be “vivid, challenging, puzzle-filled, and beautiful.”

This isn’t the first time MYST takes a dip into virtual reality. Cyan has been a pioneering developer in the medium since the beginning, having not only brought original puzzle adventure Obduction (2016) to the first generation of consumer VR headsets, but also MYST itself to Quest and PC VR headsets in mid-2021.

“Our generations of players have discovered the starkly beautiful and now iconic Myst island, so it now only feels natural that we open this virtual mini golf attraction where fans can connect and explore,” said Hannah Gamiel, Development Director at Cyan. “People will be able to explore the world the Miller brothers, Robyn and Rand, created, and have friends from all over the world join them in the fun—all around the whimsical game of mini golf.”

Like all of its mini golf courses, Walkabout Mini Golf: MYST will include support for single-player and four-player multiplayer. It’s said to include 18 easy mode and 18 hard mode holes, contain 18 lost balls to collect, and what the studio calls a “fox hunt scavenger expedition” along with a collectable commemorative putter.