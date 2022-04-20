‘The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ Sequel Coming to Quest 2 & PCVR Later This Year, Trailer Here

It’s been a little over two years since The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020) shambled onto VR headsets, serving up 20+ hours of zombie-slaying nightmare fuel. Now the developers are unveiling more of the upcoming standalone sequel, Chapter 2: Retribution.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution lets you continue your journey through the post-apocalyptic world of New Orleans, one that studio says is “even more dangerous than before.”

Unveiled during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, we learned that means we can expect fewer resources, more walkers, and what Skydance Interactive calls “a new and bloodthirsty threat that will hunt you across the city.” That sounds like some added pressure to keep you on your toes.

Playing again as ‘the Tourist’, the game is said to feature an original storyline, more patented freedom of choice, and plenty of visceral combat and opportunities for bone-splitting melee.

Chapter 2: Retribution is coming later this year to Quest 2 and PCVR headsets. The studio says other VR platforms will be announced at a later date.