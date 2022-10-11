Skydance Interactive, the studio behind the wildly successful zombie shooter The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, today revealed their next VR game: Behemoth.

Debuted at Connect today, Behemoth is still largely a mystery. The team says the Quest 2 and Rift S title is being “built from the ground up to showcase everything Skydance Interactive has learned about what it means to fight for your very survival in VR.”

Although only pure speculation, it seems like Behemoth is a survival game set in a Nordic environment that must include some very big monsters. The only other piece of info we have for now is it’s coming to Quest 2 and Rift S, and that it will arrive at some point in late 2023.

Check out the short teaser below: