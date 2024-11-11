‘Wall Town Wonders’ is a Mixed Reality City Builder with Tons of Charm, Coming to Quest 3 Next Week

By
Scott Hayden
-
4

Cyborn, the team behind VR sci-fi adventure Hubris (2022), announced it’s releasing mixed reality city builder Wall Town Wonders on Quest 3 next week.

Coming November 21st to Quest 3 and Quest 3S, Wall Town Wonders promises to turn any room in your house into a magical miniature town.

Supporting hand-tracking, the mixed reality game lets you interact with tiny characters as you help them rebuild and customize their world, rightfully built across your real-world walls.

Image courtesy Cyborn

Wall Town Wonders also promises to bring “a peaceful environment where you can progress at your own speed,” which includes a variety of quests, mini-games, and hidden surprises.

SEE ALSO
These Third-party Vision Pro Controllers Just Hit Kickstarter, Promising to Unlock VR Gaming

The studio says it’s cued up post-launch seasonal content, letting you keep your little town fresh with new themes, events, and special decorations for the game’s 100 unique buildings, 40+ characters, and variety of skins and decorations already available at launch.

You can pre-order Wall Town Wonders on the Horizon Store for Quest 3 and Quest 3S at a 10 percent discount, which is regularly priced at $20.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    No PCVR Mixed Reality support? Damn, Volvo slacking again.

    • kakek

      No quest 2 either.

  • Arno van Wingerde

    Reminds me of Ty trains VR, which was nice, but after solving the "puzzles" in 2-3 hours or so, not something you would play for very long, the sandbox mode simply was not much fun for me, due to limited space, limited reality level. Hope this has longer playtime.

  • This will be so much fun with the Somnium VR1 Ultra Edition that I got for free from the Somnium event in Prague.