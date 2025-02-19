‘Gorilla Tag’ Sequel ‘Orion Drift’ Launches in Early Access Next Week on Quest

Another Axiom announced that Orion Drift, its follow-up to hit VR game Gorilla Tag, is set to launch in early access next week, coming to Quest 2 and above.

Orion Drift has been in closed early access since late last year, letting up to 200 players take on an activity-packed social VR space while blasting around and playing various mini-games with its Gorilla Tag-style immersive movement mechanic.

The star of the show is undoubtedly ‘Drift Ball’, which feels a bit like a low-gravity version of handball, albiet played in a massive multi-level arena chock-full of energy boosts and action inspired by now-defunct sports game Echo VR.

Beyond Drift Ball, Orion Drift‘s massive space station also features various districts, including a parkour district for some Gorilla Tag-style climbing, a number of practice arenas to hone your Drift Ball skills, mini-games inspired by golf and basketball, and lounges to watch ongoing matches across multiple arenas.

And best of all: like its breakout hit Gorilla Tag, Orion Drift is free, or rather, it will be free to all owners of Quest 2 and above when open early access comes on February 25th.

You can already grab Orion Drift on the Horizon Store, although servers will remain in closed beta until February 23rd. Before opening its doors to everyone, Orion Drift will also be hosting an invitational tournament, taking place on February 24th.

The biggest question on our minds is whether Orion Drift will be able to live up to the hype of Gorilla Tag, which managed to generate over $100 million in revenue. Another interesting stat: 1 in 3 Quest owners have downloaded Gorilla Tag, making it far and away the most successful to date on standalone VR headsets.