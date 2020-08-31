An ostensibly premature Walmart product listing may point to both the price and available internal storage sizes for the upcoming Oculus Quest 2.

At the time of this writing, Walmart currently has a mystery Oculus headset listed, which neatly fits within Oculus’ long established codenaming scheme; Oculus Point Reyes.

The listing specifies two models, a 64 GB variant priced at $299 and a 256 GB variant priced at $399.

If these are indeed authentic prices for the new Oculus Quest, it would represent a substantial reduction over the first Quest, which fetched $400 and $500 for the 64 GB and 128 GB versions respectively when it launched in May 2019.

The Oculus Quest 2 was first revealed in leaked images back in late July; with Facebook Connect (ex-Oculus Connect) happening on September 16th, it suggests we could see a product launch or pre-order campaign in about two weeks. We’ve sent a request to Facebook for confirmation, so we’ll update this soon.

The listings also appear to have placeholder images of Oculus Go headsets, something Facebook has already vowed to retire in its quest (pun intended) to go full 6DOF from now on. It’s important to note that the entire listing could be filled with placeholder information, although it’s safe to say Walmart is getting ready to list something.

Notably, the ‘Point Reyes’ name is entirely new. It was previously thought that Quest 2 was operating under the codename ‘Del Mar’, which was discovered in developer documentation back in March 2020, however it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the Del Mar name was referring to an intermediate iteration of the Quest 2.