Time-traveling VR adventure Wanderer (2022) is getting a remake, called Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, although you might have missed at the end of the most recent trailer that developers Mighty Eyes just announced there’s a sequel currently in development too.

Not much is known about the newly announced sequel, Wanderer 2: The Seas of Fortune, however the studio promises to bring a brand new collection of adventures centered around ages with swordfights, ship battles, and pirates, bringing us to the time of black flag-flying buccaneers.

On screen is a single shot of a pirate flag, with the subtitle ‘Davis Cove, Jamaica, 1750,’ pointing to the country’s time as a British colony and waning period of the Golden Age of Piracy.

Did you hear… 🏴‍☠️👀 pic.twitter.com/byempgdAyr — Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate ⏳ Coming 2024 (@wanderervr) February 22, 2024

Coming just two years since the release of the original, remake Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate promises a few things beyond the original, including full body avatars, more platforming opportunities, a combat system, and new levels. Notably, the game has been overhauled to finally arrive on Quest, Pico and PSVR 2, landing on those platforms June 27th, 2024.

Although Mighty Eyes hasn’t said as much, that means we could be looking forward to a broad launch of the sequel across those headsets too in addition to SteamVR headsets. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled on Mighty Eyes’ website and social in the meantime.

Check out the trailer for Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate below: