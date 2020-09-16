‘Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister’ VR Shooter Coming to Quest & Rift in 2020, Trailer Here

At Facebook Connect today a new VR shooter was announced that takes place in the long and storied universe of Warhammer 40,000.

The game, called Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, is slated to launch on Rift and Quest at some point later this year. The developers Pixel Toys say the narrative-driven shooter will offer both single and multiplayer modes.

In Battle Sister, players don the power armor and wargear of Sister Ophelia, a veteran Sister of Battle. The studio says players will battle through “an epic story where Ophelia searches for her lost twin sister and fights for the future of humanity itself.”

“The immersive experience that VR provides allows fans and new initiates alike to the Warhammer universe alike to experience brutal action gameplay across the majestic and grim expanses of the Warhammer 40,000 universe,” Pixel Toys say.

Battle Sister is said to include iconic wargear such as Bolters, Plasma Pistols, Flamers, Las Rifles, Power Swords, and Chainswords. Powerful abilities, such as Acts of Faith, will let players do things like slow time, create a force field, and push back enemies and objects.

Pixel Toys is also known for its work on flatscreen titles Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War, Gunfinger, and VR game franchise Drop Dead.