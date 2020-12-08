‘Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister’ Launches Today on Oculus Quest, Trailer Here

After a short delay, Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, the franchise’s first VR game, launches exclusively on Oculus Quest today.

Created by Pixel Toys, Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister was originally set to launch on Quest on November 12th. Available starting today, the first-person VR shooter is set to bring a heaping dose of narrative-driven Warhammer action to the Quest platform.

Offering both single and multiplayer modes, the game equips players with 12 iconic pieces of gear, such as Bolters, Plasma Pistols, Flamers, Laser Rifles, Power Swords, Chainswords, and powerful ‘Acts of Faith’.

Pixel Toys calls it “an epic story where Ophelia searches for her lost twin sister and fights for the future of humanity itself.”

“Making a game centered on the righteous Sisters of Battle, who are relatively unexplored in video games, has been an amazing privilege for us,” Pixel Toys CEO Andy Wafer said at the game’s September unveiling. “The timing couldn’t be better too, with the game coming to the recently announced Oculus Quest 2, we’re able to bring these amazing characters to life for Warhammer fans and newcomers alike, in more visceral detail and epic scale than ever before.”

When the game goes live later today, you’ll be able to grab it here for $30.