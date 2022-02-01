Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister launched on Quest in late 2020, later coming to Rift with cross-buy in mid-2021. Now the epic action-shooter is slated to leave Meta platform exclusivity starting next month.

Pixel Toys today announced that Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister is coming to SteamVR headsets on March 8th.

In Battle Sister you take on the forces of Chaos with a host of typical Warhammer accouterment, spanning everything from Chainswords and grenade launchers, to powerful Acts of Faith.

Since launch on Quest Battle Sister has gotten a host of updates, including a multiplayer update that brought co-op to the game for the first time and a recent ‘Big Guns’ update late last month which rebalanced difficulty in the ‘Last Bastion’ wave shooter horde mode, and brought three new enemies and three new player weapons to online multiplayer.

Thanks to continual updates, Pixel Toys says the upcoming SteamVR version will be “the most advanced, feature-packed Battle Sister release to date,” the results of which have garnered it a [4/5] star user rating on Quest for its solid multi-hour shooting action.

You can wishlist the game here to be notified when it launches. It’s set to be priced at $20/£15