World War I dogfighting game Warplanes: WW1 Fighters has done fairly well for itself since it launched on Oculus’ App Lab platform earlier this year. Having garnered critical praise and approval from Oculus to launch on the official store, Warplanes: WW1 Fighters is now set to release next week.

Developers Home Net Games announced that Warplanes: WW1 Fighters will be available on the Oculus Store July 29th, 2021. Games hosted through App Lab, which allows Quest owners to download content unmoderated by Facebook, don’t have the same visibility as those on the official store, so this is a big step for one of the most successful App Lab games.

As its name would suggest, Warplanes: WW1 Fighters offers up World War I aerial combat, giving you a choice of 18 different planes which range from light scouts to heavy bombers. Check out the trailer below to see some of the old timey combat like physically throwing bombs out of the plane by hand.

At present, the game offers two campaigns which includes hundreds of missions set in diverse locations, seasons and time of day. It boasts single-player, PvP and co-op multiplayer modes.

Depending on your ability, you can play via arcade-style controls or flight simulator style options, which the developers say is based on the planes’ aerodynamics and things like automatic landing and takeoff.

As an early App Lab success, Warplanes: WW1 Fighters has already garnered over 500 reviews, bringing it to a user rating of [4.9/5] stars. We’ll be looking to see how well it fares on the Oculus Store proper when it launches July 29th, as this will give the plucky flight sim a big jump in visibility. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game here.