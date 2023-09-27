Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Meta’s annual Connect developer conference is kicking off today, which comes along with the big keynote about all things XR.

Update (10:00 AM PT): It appears Meta is running a bit later than previously communicated. The livestream is now set to kick off at 10:30 AM PT. We’ve updated this in the body of the article.

The company is undoubtedly getting ready to serve up a big info drop about Quest 3, its $500 mixed reality headset, but for all of the in-betweens we’ll be tuning in today, September 27th at 10:30 AM PT (local time here).

The invite-only dev conference is taking place on September 27th and 28th at Meta’s Menlo Park headquarters, making for the first year it’s had a real in-person component since COVID-19 shut down basically all live events starting in early 2020.

You’ll be able to watch it live via Meta’s Facebook page. IGN is also livestreaming the keynote via YouTube, linked below.

The opening keynote is likely set to take the usual 1.5 hours, which means we’re in for an avalanche of news surrounding Quest 3, the $500 mixed reality headset that may even release today (tune in to find out).

There are also a host of developer talks scheduled, including main stage presentations from Chief Scientist at Reality Labs Michael Abrash, CTO and head of Reality Labs Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, and a host of day-two talks. Check out the schedule on the Connect 2023 website for more.

We’re also sure to get the usual slate of game announcements to go along with whatever Quest 3 info there is, so we’re hoping content is going to be a big focus as the company announces launch plans for it first mixed reality headset for consumers.

Whatever the case, this will probably begin Meta’s era of one-upmanship against Apple, which revealed its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, which is set to arrive sometime in early 2024.