Time-looping Puzzle Shooter ‘We Are One’ Releases Level Creator in New Update, Trailer Here

Developer Flat Head Studio and publisher Fast Travel Games today launched the new Level Creator Update for We Are One (2023), the time-looping puzzle shooter that landed on VR headsets this summer.

The update is available as a free download for existing owners on Quest and SteamVR headsets, bringing with it a Level Creator which is said to bring all of the tools you’ll need to make new challenges.

Fast Travel reveals the update in video, showing off the ability to create your own challenges, share them, and even tailor your levels qith customizable settings, letting you decide the puzzles you want to create, the enemies you want to fight, and the duration of your level. Of course, there’s also a new Level Editor tutorial launching alongside it, which should help you get started.

Notably one of the most successful free demos available on Quest, We Are One tasks you with teaming up with yourself for some VR puzzle-shooter challenges where you have to plan ahead and clone versions of yourself to flawlessly execute previous moves in multiple time loops.

You can catch it on the Quest Store and Steam for PC VR headsets, priced at $20.