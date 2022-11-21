‘WHAT THE BAT?’ Replaces Your Hands with Baseball Bats for Slapstick Fun, Now on Quest 2 & PC VR

What would happen if you had baseball bats instead hands? Triband, the indie studio behind madcap golfing game WHAT THE GOLF? (2020), have released a new VR game that conveniently answers that eternal question.

Called WHAT THE BAT?, the built-for-VR game gets you swinging through a series of increasingly silly minigames that Triband says is “about so much more than baseball.”

The concept is pretty simple: use your bats with precision as you swing (and deftly manipulate) through over 100 levels of batting, cooking, shooting, smashing, parking, painting, pickling, petting, and more.

1 of 3

Now available on Quest and SteamVR headsets, WHAT THE BAT is said to feature around four hours of fun.

You can find WHAT THE BAT? on the Meta Quest Store (Quest, Quest 2, Quest Pro) and Steam (HTC Vive, Valve Index, Oculus Rift), priced at $25.

Check out the trailer below: