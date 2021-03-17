Zenith: The Last City is an upcoming anime-inspired VRMMORPG from indie studio Ramen VR. It’s still in closed alpha, but Zenith’s first long-format gameplay video reveals that it’s shaping up nicely.

The 33-minute video (linked below) originally livestreamed on Twitch, which is why there isn’t any fancy editing or voice overs. In it, you follow the developers through the in-game questing system, the beginning of a dungeon, and an exploration quest where you have to find statues.

Zenith is aiming to deliver its anime-inspired VRMMORPG sometime this year, which is said to feature cross-play between all supported platforms including PSVR, Oculus Quest, PC VR and traditional PC monitors.

There’s no firm release date yet, although there’s ample opportunity to test the game in the coming months if you’ve pre-ordered. Ramen VR lays out the following dates in Zenith’s pre-order page.

  • The Early Bird Alpha will run from April 19th – April 26th, 2021
  • The Second Alpha will run from May 31st – June 6th, 2021.
  • Zenith is currently in development and expected to ship by late 2021.

If you’re looking for a shorter trailer that sums up Zenith’s gameplay, check out the game’s newest trailer, which better highlights its free-range locomotion style

