‘Zombie Army VR’ to Close Co-op Online Servers Less Than a Year After Launch

Rebellion announced that Zombie Army VR (2025) is soon losing online co-op, as the studio chalks its up to a change made by the Unity to its underlying game engine.

Publisher and co-developer Rebellion Games says in an announcement that Zombie Army VR will be losing online co-op at the “end of March.”

The studio, which developed the game alongside XR indie Xtended Realities, says its decision to axe co-op comes down to “Unity’s phased exit from the Multiplay Game Server Hosting Service.”

Unity announced in December it was operating its Multiplay Game Server Hosting Service service through March 31st, 2026, noting that the service is deprecated in Unity 6. Instead, the hosting service framework being is being replaced by the unified Multiplayer Services package, which notably requires developer intervention.

Additionally, Rebellion says in the announcement that it’s still investigating how it plans to handle co-op save data, noting that it’s aim is to “protect the integrity of the save data with no loss of progress.”

Released in June 2025, Zombie Army VR faithfully brought the storied franchise to VR for the first time, serving up both single player and two-player co-op on SteamVR, Quest and PSVR 2. Catch our full review here to learn why we gave it a [6.5/10].