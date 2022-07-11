XR Games, the indie VR studio behind Zombieland: Headshot Fever (2021), announced it’s secured $7 million (£5.9m), something the studio says will used to grow both its team and intellectual property as it continues to develop new XR games.

The latest funding round led by existing investors Act Media Ventures, Praetura Ventures and Maven. This puts the studio’s lifetime outside investment to £9.9 million ($11.8m).

The studio says it’s using the funds to move into a new studio in the center of Leeds, UK later this year. Additionally, XR Games say it will grow its staff beyond the its current 85-person team as it continues development on VR and AR games. The studio tells Road to VR it expects to reach 100 employees by the end of 2022.

“We are extremely proud of the fantastic work and success the team at XR Games continues to achieve, said Bobby Thandi, XR Games Founder and CEO. “This latest investment will enable XR Games to continue to bring new innovations to the AR/VR sector over the next few years. Our new Leeds studio will allow us to continue to grow our team, and the number of projects we’re working on. And with the hundreds of applications we are receiving for each job vacancy, it’s clear there’s a growing appetite for this space. We’ll continue to push XR Games to the forefront of the new virtual reality revolution we are seeing in the creative industries.”

Founded in 2017 in Leeds, XR Games is known for Google Cardboard game All-Star Fruit Racing (2018), Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure (2019) for PlayStation VR, and its most recent VR game Zombieland: Headshot Fever, available on Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets. Both Angry Birds and Zombieland games were created thanks to a partnership with Sony Pictures.