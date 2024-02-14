Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg got a chance to try out Apple Vision Pro, which although seven times more expensive than the company’s Quest 3 mixed reality headset, is arguably its biggest competitor right now—at least in terms of mental real estate it’s taking up. Here’s what the Meta chief himself thought about Apple’s first XR headset.

In a video released on Instagram, Zuckerberg explains his recent experience with the $3,500 Vision Pro. To him, it was already a forgone conclusion that $500 Quest 3 would be the better deal, but the Meta CEO goes on to explain why he thinks it’s simply a better product overall.

“I have to say that before [trying Vision Pro], I expected that Quest [3] would be the better value for most people, since it’s really good and it’s seven times less expensive. But after using it, I don’t just think Quest is the better value, I think Quest is the better product period.” Continuing, Zuckerberg calls Quest “better for the vast majority of things that people used mixed reality for.”

To illustrate, he reveals the video (embedded below) was captured using Quest 3’s passthrough cameras, which Zuckerberg compares to the high-resolution mixed reality passthrough and “big screens, just like Vision Pro.”

Image courtesy Meta

Zuckerberg highlights Quest’s strength when it comes to playing room-scale games, social VR applications, and fitness apps, but also mentions the headset’s overall comfort, which despite custom in-store fittings, has been a sticking point for some Vision Pro users.

“Quest [3], I think, is just a lot more comfortable. We designed it to weigh 120g less [than Quest Pro], which makes a really big difference on your face. There’s no wires that get in the way when you move around,” Zuckerberg says.

The Meta CEO also points to Quest 3’s wider field-of-view (FOV), brighter screen, and lower motion blur as he perceives it. While he mentions Vision Pro’s higher resolution displays, which he calls “nice,” he was surprised at “how many tradeoffs [Apple] had to make to the quality of the device, comfort, and ergonomics, and other aspects of the display and artifacts in order to get to that.”

More shots fired: Zuckerberg underlines the lack of motion controllers on Vision Pro and what he considers ‘less accurate’ hand-tracking than that on Quest 3. What’s more, he says Vision Pro’s eye-tracking is just “nice,” essentially comparing it to Quest Pro.

If it wasn’t clear by now, Zuckerberg isn’t exactly mincing words. Although Meta may not be in direct competition price-wise with Apple right now, he isn’t shy about drawing battle lines.

“Now, look. I know that some fanboys get upset whenever anyone dares to question if Apple is going to be the leader in a new category. But the reality is that every generation of computing has an ‘open’ and a ‘closed’ model. And yeah, in mobile, Apple’s closed model won. But it’s not always that way. If you go back to the PC era, Microsoft’s open model was the winner. And in this next generation, Meta is going to be the open model, and I really want to make sure the open model wins out again.”

You can catch the full three-minute video below, reupload courtesy ‘Matt – BMFVR’.

https://twitter.com/bmfshow/status/1757548885960999001

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • Ondrej

    90% of what he said sounds very reasonable, but:

    1. There are only 3 companies in the world with general purpose consumer software ecosystems:
    – Microsoft
    – Google
    – Apple

    Meta hoped that by jumping into HMDs 10 years before Apple would allow them to join that group, because it was supposed to be a fresh start opportunity – avoiding the problem Windows Phone couldn’t solve. It didn’t work – 10 years later Meta has an unprofitable gaming console, but not general purpose ecosystem, which was the original goal – hence the panic mode and why this video exists: Apple has it day 1.

    The saddest part of it is that Apple will make more money by selling iPad games (played on a virtual screen with zero effort to port them) than Meta will ever make on full VR games.
    This is almost as sad as the fact this gaming hating corporation is making more money on games than any true gaming platform like Nintendo, PS or Steam.

    2. Comparing Quest to openness of PC is a shameless lie and I can only forgive that lie if it’s actually a foreshadowing of fully opening Quest in desperation against AVP (like they did with joining OpenXR when Rift became the worst selling VR headset of the first big 3 despite having the most viral branding of Oculus – forcing them to cut prices, which helped).

    Currently it’s much easier to release app on Apple Store than on Quest Store – how is that opennes? One could BS about defining their sideloading as “openness” – fine – but actually comparing it to the PC is impossible to justify. A blatant lie.

    • Paul Bellino

      Don’t you think Microsoft is being short sighted when it comes to VR. And don’t you think Meta should have left Eye tracking in the quest for quest 3. The more sensors the more to build upon.

      • … and the more money for you to play ….
        []^ )

    • scottosaur

      The Quest can pretty easily sideload apps, including alternate launchers or configuration managers like QGO. It “officially” supports an unofficial alternative storefront, allows installing apps directly from the web, supports OpenXR, and has a built-in app for filesystem access. The only major “anti-open” elements are that the Quest launcher treats sideloaded apps as second-class and that they keep adding hooks into their Worlds ecosystem. Still, I think it’s very easy to say that the platform is more open than Apple (and more open than a lot of folks expected from Facebook), even if the official app store is less so.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        Quest can sideload due to its Android base, with adb (Android Debug Bridge) as a development tool to communicate with a device, allowing to install apps and more. The only way to get rid of it would be replacing most of the development tool chain, and Android was used to not have to redevelop everything from scratch in the first place. Meta worked on its own OS for years and finally scrapped it, probably because of the bad cost/benefit ratio.

        Sideloading is a side effect of cost cutting measures, a loophole Meta cannot close. So instead they sabotaged the business model of SidequestVR, who managed to build a consumer friendly alternative based on adb. SidequestVR allowed developers to publish apps not approved by Meta, users to publish reviews and thereby Sidequest to guide their customers to interesting apps. By opening App Lab Meta made sure that all comments/ratings/revenue would now go to Meta, while at the same time making it useless for app discovery by not including apps in search results. App Lab has multiple uses, but an important one is cutting SidequestVR off valuable user data and prevent it from ever becoming a viable alternative.

        • VR5

          You need to enable dev mode to be able to sideload though and Meta requires identification via credit card or you won’t be able to use it. So I guess they can prevent it?

          Not to mention that the sideloaded apps appear in their own section which Meta just could choose not to list at all.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            They can make it harder, just like Google makes it harder to use other stores by forcing users to enable “unknown sources” with a warning about possible dangers, and by only allowing manufacturers to install Google apps/Play store if they also install the Google play services funneling everything towards Google.

            But just as Google, Meta cannot simply prevent/disable sideloading, while Apple can. If you want to install anything on an iPhone, you either have to go through the App Store, be a registered iOS developer or exploit bugs in the OS to jailbreak the phone, which Apple regularly stops with updates.

          • VR5

            Yeah but in either case it is by design. Apple opted closed, Google and Meta open. It is not that they didn’t have a choice.

          • Sven Viking

            You also have to be a registered Meta developer to sideload to Quest. Apparently it’s also possible to use a free Apple developer account to sideload to iOS/AVP now, but the apps you can sign expire after 7 days so you’d need to redeploy repeatedly.

            Quest is less closed by comparison to Vision Pro, but I wish there was a bigger difference. (To be fair it’s also as open as a PCVR headset if you connect it to a PC.)

        • > and Android was used to not have to redevelop everything from scratch in the first place

          Because… It’s… Open….

    • Meta attempted making their own OS,
      but sadly, the project failed and was ultimately abandoned.
      []^ )

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Interestingly a big complaint from AVP users is the lack of social experiences. You cannot easily interact with other AVP users or share what you are seeing. If you want to show what you just saw, you cannot just pass the HMD, as the view resets when you take it off. This will probably be fixed, but for many the lack of “sharing” is a bigger issue than some of the rough edges.

      Meta’s “10 years advance” plan might have worked, if they had made social VR something more Quest owners (want to) use. And people want VR to be social. Walkabout Mini Golf is great because you can hang out with non-gamer friends/family members while having fun, VRChat is a whole universe where people invest lots of time and money to participate, and a simple “social” game like Gorilla Tag is one of the most successful Quest titles.

      Meta failed to established a potentially huge social VR user base by creating multiple social spaces and then scrapping them again, instead of improving one to fit the users’ needs. They now have the mostly empty Horizon Worlds, Horizon Worksrooms not even Meta employees like, and a glitchy multiplayer API titles like Walkabout work around to stay user friendly. Throwing money at VR for a head start was a viable idea, but they blew it by messing up the one thing the biggest social network in the world should be best at.

    • another juan

      to be fair, any corporation will become the “Open” option if the other alternative is Apple.
      it’s kind of surprising that Meta allows (and even promotes) sideQuest, which is funded by Google itself

    • GunnyNinja

      Quest Link. Virtual Desktop. PCVR.

  • Dragon Marble

    He’s right. It was a shocking realization for myself. Quest hand tracking and passthrough are actually better. You have to move around and play some active games to be able to see that.

    • MackRogers

      1. almost 1000% guaranteed you do not own both headsets.

      2. if you think the passthrough on q3 is even comparable you are blind

      • Anonymous

        It is ok we know you don’t have AVP and couldn’t even try one because your daddy doesn’t like you

        • The implication that the only reason that you own one is because your rich daddy bought you one… ?

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Please do not judge hand tracking and passthrough based only on the 30min demo you got at the Apple store. By now there are a lot of reviews from people who have used Vision Pro for more than a week, including a lot of long hour productivity stuff, and according to them both the hand tracking and the passthrough of AVP are vastly better than Quest 3.

      • Dragon Marble

        I’ve been using AVP daily since launch. Some reviewers, like VR Oasis, point out the same issues. Golf+ dev even go as far as saying “it’s not even close” regarding hand tracking.

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          Do I interpret this correctly that you now own an AVP? If yes, would you be willing to describe your experience and answer questions about it?

          I’ve heard complaints about precision of hand tracking in games, esp. with Synth Riders that is available on both Quest and AVP due to a noticeable larger latency, but in general use the hand tracking is usually described as much more reliable, esp. since the tracking range is very large and the minor movement of the pinch is recognized pretty much everywhere, so that using it becomes second nature after a few minutes. This is of course a different application than in games, where it is mostly about precise timing.

          • Dragon Marble

            Yes, I bought an AVP on day 2 (tried unsuccessfully on day 1).

            I can understand some of the conclusions are hard to believe. It was a surprise to me — and to Zuckerberg himself, according to his video. The issues I am highlighting will remain hidden (or you could say non-issue) as long as you don’t make fast movements. So non-game experiences are generally better on AVP — due to smoother UI, not better hand tracking.

            One practical use case I thought would be much better is consuming media while doing household chores. Instead, I wanted to take the AVP off right away. Initially I wasn’t sure what was going on. The Quest 3 wasn’t great with this either, but it was fine. Then I realized it was motion blur.

            I’ll keep mine though, for one thing it does extremely well: watching 3D movies.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            The motion blur seems to only appear in the HMD itself and not be visible on screen recordings, so there is some speculation that this isn’t due to the exposure length of the cameras, but artificially added by the AVP as a measure to reduce nausea. If that’s the case, it should be possible to disable it or at least adjust it. Have you enabled the developer options yet? They seem to allow e.g. disabling ETFR (causing the image to become jittery), and may allow to fine tune the experience more to your liking.

          • Dragon Marble

            Of course the motion blur doesn’t show up on recordings because you are recording pixels and frames, not the screen itself. My guess is that the AVP screens have the same fundamental issue as those in PSVR2. It’s a trade off to make them brighter. Honestly I would rather have motion blur than loose the HDR.

          • Sven Viking

            Or maybe just high-persistence displays? PSVR2 has the same thing for that reason.

      • Sven Viking

        I’ve seen a few owners say hand tracking seems worse in at least some ways (e.g. apparently it updates at 30fps which increases latency and reduces smoothness compared to Quest).

        I think probably it’s better in some ways and worse in others, but the “vastly better” reviews may be because it more often uses simple gestures in concert with eye tracking, hiding the exact details of the hand tracking, whereas with Quest you more often get a full virtual hand where you can immediately see any inaccuracy.

    • I’m as much of a Quest 3 fan as the next person, but if you think the Quest 3 passthrough is better than the AVP’s one, you’re delusional.

      • Sven Viking

        Sounds like it’s better in every way except motion blur.

  • Paul Bellino

    Yes mark is totally right on this one. Why build a one or 2 trick pony when we can have it all in one device and this is a very big strength. You need controllers for more precise manipulation of virtual objects and why not have a device for gaming, Productivity and media consumption. For me at least, over time Meta quest will be the more useful device.

    • MackRogers

      -and yet it is selling terribly compared to q2?

      -and yet nobody has even mentioned in the last 6 months.

      -and yet there is basically no software coming out for it, the one “major” game that came out Assassin’s Creed sold so poorly the company didn’t just cancel a sequel they cancelled ALL future VR products.

      Quest 2 and Quest 3 have been gathering dust in closets for months now and all of a sudden, because you are can’t afford an AVP and have never even tried one, you come out of the woodwork to claim how great it is.

      Enjoy the nauseating passthrough, the 1/20th power thermal throttled snapdragon compared to M2, the absolute god awful selection of generic android apps, and the terrible low-res vomit inducing screens which make reading an email give you a migraine.

      • Cl

        Last paragraph completely exagerrated. If you have to do that to make a point then you already lost. While the person you replied to was being reasonable with legit points.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        – Quest 2 is below the infamous USD 300 “impulse buy” threshold, while USD 500 Quest 3 falls under “investment”. Many current Quest 2 sales will be due to a halo effect, with people having heard of Quest 3 and then finding the seemingly very similar Quest 2 as a bargain at only half the price.

        – Quest 3 isn’t a flop, and Meta very likely thinks of it as an enthusiasts device like the PS4 Pro compared to PS4. Which is why Quest 2 still sells in parallel, with rumors of an even cheaper successor targeting the mass market.

        – Lots of software is coming out for Quest, most targeting the larger Quest 2 install base with improvements for Quest 3. The lack of AAA releases will remain a problem until VR has accumulated a much larger user base, made harder by still low retention.

        – All SoCs throttle, that’s a feature to allow operating at low TDPs. The M2 also throttles, with the M2 MacBook Air being significantly slower than the actively cooled M2 MacBook Pro. Quest 3 is slower with lower resolution, also cheaper with an impressive software catalogue, but we are way beyond the nauseating experiences of early VR HMDs.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      No HMD focused on productivity will ever use VR controllers, because they are in the way when using trackpads, keyboards or any real world objects like phones, pens, cups, doors and pretty much everything else. VR controllers pretty much only work if you are in a (mostly) virtual world interacting with virtual objects, like games, where they provide real benefit.

      • VR5

        Good thing hand tracking is also available. And if you’re a 3D modeler, or film director, a 3D mouse is useful. Good to have precise input, if you need it. No one forces you to use the controllers, the Workrooms app has them optionally.

  • eadVrim

    Quest 3 needs the killer option is the capability to make photogrammetry. That will open doors to new ira of communication.
    Besides of course let users take 3D videos from the headset with no needs for 3rd party app.
    And needs too to be easy to install new experiences outside the official Oculus Market lite Citra Nintendo 3DS.

  • Yeshaya

    Zuck woke up and chose violence. If it had eye/face tracking I think he’d have a case, but that, and the Personas it allows for, are such big factors you can’t rule them out. I need to get to an Apple store and try an AVP for myself. Logically I can’t imagine the passthrough is actually better on AVP, but I did see some reviews talking about how they couldn’t read their phones at all on the AVP passthrough, where Q3 is at least serviceable. Also when using Fluid on Q3 it got choppy with like 4 windows, and seems like an AVP can do more than that, so in terms of raw processing gotta give it to them there too. I’m just interested he’s taking such a direct shot instead of his “2 products for 2 price ranges, competition makes us better” line he was using when it was announced.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      It’s damage control. I’m pretty sure most were surprised how well the AVP was received. I expected it to be a useful HMD due to the media experiences and iPad apps even without gaming. But even I was surprised that people pretty much immediately started using it productively, while I expected it to be mostly useful for developers and people willing to pay USD 3500 for a large TV.

      AVP getting a lot of attention despite being unaffordable for most and only 450K units available in 2024, while Meta will dominate the XR market by user numbers for years, causes a “mind space” problem. Meta probably expected more of the reviews to end up in “nice, but you can do a lot of that with the much cheaper Quest 3”. That way Apple entering XR would actually have validated Meta’s expensive MRL ventures, making it much easier for Zuckerberg to convince stockholders that spending even more billions is a good idea.

      Unfortunately the reviewers treat the AVP as a different category and are mostly not even bothered by the lack of games and controllers, so Zuckerberg had to do it himself. And he is right to do this, as both are targeting XR, future Quest will get closer to AVP and improve productivity use, with the Quest 3 currently offering more “value” for most.

      • MackRogers

        Its projected 600k to be sold by years end.

        If they somehow get their shit together with the NFL/NBA and make compelling apps they wont be able to make enough of them

  • Arno van Wingerde

    Hm… I haven’t had the chance to try AVP, but display is miles better, less bright but 1000x more contrast and better resolution. The weight argument is plain wrong: with BoBoVR S3 pro strap my Quest 3 weighs over a kilo!, with Apple, get a larger battery and just a better strap, and you’re all set with 700-800 g on your head.
    Quest is better for playing games because of the excellent controllers. Hand tracking, hm it would amaze my if Quest3 is better, better my trouble to play Meta’s own hand tracking game: getting the thing to show a teleport requires trying 10 times. If AVP is not waaaay better, they shouldn’t even bother to put them in the stores.
    So yeah, Quest3 is better at room style gaming, but Apple allows use as a portable iPad/Mac, which is not possible with Quest. I did not upvote @disqus_fGX5RUi5Sz:disqus because of the general Apple fanboy tone, but he does have a point that Apple’s marketing is orders of magnitude better than Quest and people will want it because the hype and it is Apple…

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      A popular hack to deal with the front heaviness on AVP now seems to be to buy a second Solo Knit band for USD 99, 3D print a small adapter and attach both of them at the same time, with the second one serving as an adjustable, very broad and soft strap going across the head further to the front than the Dual Loop band that only a minority prefers.

      A lot of the issues Zuckerberg criticizes have solutions, and e.g. the actual FoV seems to be almost identical with Quest Pro/Quest 3, but you may need to use a thinner facepad than the initial 3D scan recommends, making the fitting process in the Apple store a much better way than ordering one online just based on the scan.

      But of course all these solutions will come at Apple prices, and the AVP is a USD 3500 HMD mostly in theory. Going for the higher storage tiers plus some accessories and maybe even Apple care to avoid the insane repair costs will quickly add USD 1000 or more. So unless someone really doesn’t care about the money or finds a very compelling productivity use case, at least Zuckerberg statement about the better “value” of Quest 3 should be true for anybody that doesn’t actually hate VR games.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      But but, with Apple you have a wire down your body to the battery, let’s not just forget that, it’s just awful. Only when you get a headstrap for the AVP with a battery, it will be more interesting.

      • wcalderini

        It’s not that bad. If you have it in a front pocket you don’t even notice it 5 minutes in while walking around the house.

        • If you don’t notice the weight of a battery in your pocket you might have other issues…

        • Sven Viking

          Though you can do the exact same thing with Quest 3 and a USB powerbank in your pocket, the difference being you get 3+ times longer battery life than Vision Pro with the same setup and the headset is a bit lighter. (Understandable since Vision Pro has more processing power and higher power draw.)

    • > If AVP is not waaaay better, they shouldn’t even bother to put them in the stores.

      If you were a company and you knew for a fact that the product you released would be sold out on Day 1 regardless of the quality, would you release it, or not?

    • Sven Viking

      Adding the BoboVR Pro strap adds an extra battery on your head for longer battery life than Vision Pro. With comparable battery life, Quest 3 is lighter.

      If you want longer battery life than AVP, put a USB battery in your pocket connected by a wire, same as AVP. Same setup, longer battery life, lighter headset.

  • Cl

    Idk why people think avp is so great. It has higher resolution screens and passthrough… what else does it do better? Really though I like it only because it makes others more interested in vr and ar. Hopefully someone can make something more like quest 3 with eye tracking and 4k per eye oleds for ~$1000. That will be my next headset. Also I’d hope the battery would be on the back strap and be hot swappable.

    • A less expensive version is expected this year.

    • philingreat

      Just the micro oled displays in the AVP are $700 USD

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        But that’s an artifact of releasing it “too early”, with a low yield display production process and the Sony production line not being optimized for mass production, also leading to a limit of how many AVP Apple can produce. I’d expect the price for the microOLEDs to drop significantly before Samsung or others release competing HMDs.

        Production cost estimates for AVP were USD 1400-1800, with the displays being by far the most expensive component. Those plus M2, R1 and the very expensive assembly make up more than USD 1000, but Samsung/Meta could use the XR2+ Gen 2 plus eMedia (now owned by Samsung) 3.5K OLEDs and might be able to push total production costs close to USD 1000.

        That doesn’t mean that they would sell them at that price, but I’d expect them to have a lower margin than Apple, which charges at least USD 1700 on top of the production costs. Probably not only due to greed, but also to limit demand, as they can only produce 450K due to the display production limits. And of course they will still lose money, as it will take a decade or more to make back all the research money that went into AVP.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Many AVP owners state that the problem with explaining the difference to e.g. a Quest user is similar to explaining VR to someone who is just watching a video of a VR game. You basically have to experience it yourself.

      I’m currently watching a podcast by Geared Up, where three techies, who all used AVP since launch and were fans of VR and Quest users before, discuss their experience. One interesting aspect was two of them described experiencing “existential dread” in the immersive environment on the moon, feeling utterly lost, because it felt much more real, and a profound difference from the “Adventure Immersive Video” compared to just 3D movies in Quest.

      It is “just higher resolution” and “just better passthrough” and “just better production”, but the experience is more than “just” a slight improvement. I’m pretty sure that will go away like the initial VR WOW effect VR, once your brain gets used to previously unimaginable things now being (virtual) reality. But just like you cannot really “guess” how much pancakes improve the experience if all you ever tried are Fresnel lenses, you seemingly cannot “guess” how much different the AVP experience is by improved displays, passthrough, ETFR and UI, if all you ever tried is a Quest.

      • VR5

        Did Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin experience existential dread? Why would they? Seems pretty cool to be on the moon.

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          Well, they had several years of training before launching to the moon. And I’m pretty sure that everybody standing on the moon not only felt awe, but also a level of loneliness that being on celestial body far away from earth will give you, only topped by Mark Watney spending a year on Mars, without any contact to NASAS for months. But Armstrong and Aldrin were professional, so a few seconds of existential dread wouldn’t stop them from doing their work, or interfere with the awesomeness of the whole experience.

          The AVP users experiencing existential dread also didn’t toss away their expensive HMDs and fell into a depressive slump. Instead they reported this as an example of how profound the AVP experience can be. At least as long as you haven’t gotten used to it, like you got used to having access to infinite amounts of informations on a device in you pocket, always having drinkable water, waste being carried/flushed away from you and some mysterious and very useful energy just flowing out of sockets in the wall. Whoever will follow Zoomers will grow up in their own personalized Skyrim and consider this as normal as us getting food without having to produce it ourselves.

  • The Zuckmeister says his product is better than the competition’s ….
    SHOCKER!!!
    []^ )

  • MosBen

    I mean, they’re devices with different target audiences and different stages of product maturity. Vision Pro is a very expensive device that won’t make sense for lots of people, which is good because most people can’t afford one. The Quest 3 is a lot more affordable, but it too still doesn’t really make sense for most people. What will be interesting is what comes next. Apple has a long history at this point of releasing a product that’s only a bit more than half baked, getting feedback from their users about what works and what needs improvement, and then releasing a second or eventually a third generation product that irons out most of the rough spots. I’m also quite confident that in the next couple years Apple will release a follow up product which is much cheaper (though probably still pretty expensive).

    Hopefully this pushes Meta to get more aggressive and creative in innovating on the Quest line to compete with Apple’s products. I’ll be very surprised if the next Quest doesn’t have OLED screens to try to erase that advantage for Apple.

    • another juan

      Sony’s micro-OLEDs in Vision Pro are by themselves more expensive that the whole Quest 3, so i’d be very surprised if the next Quest tries to equal Apple at that.
      Also, very curious that Zuckerberg criticizes the screen blur in those new screens. Might it mean that Meta already has devised a solution for the issue?

  • BluesMaster3000

    Vr is dead

    • MackRogers

      Yep. Spatial Computer though is not.

      That’s why Quest 2-3 are gathering dust on shelves and AVP is doing something new and innovating. People do not want to throw up playing gorilla tag on low res screens, yet Meta keeps pushing it.

      Quest 3 sales are down MARKEDLY compared to Quest 2 and yet the hardware is far better. People dont want it, they are voting with their pocket books

      • Sven Viking

        Quest 2 sales went up markedly over the same period, though. By that logic people want lower-res and more vomit-inducing screens and Quest 3 is just too high-res for them. (But actually it’s the price difference.)

  • Brian Elliott Tate

    There’s a type, I think you meant to say: “We designed it to weigh 120g less [than Vision Pro]” ? Pretty sure that’s what he was comparing in the video

  • Octogod

    There is a meme right now that this is Zuck’s Balmer and iPhone moment, but I have to hard disagree.

    Q3 is 1/7th the price and let’s say 90% as good on hardware, and wins (today) on software. This will change, but for the average consumer that cost benefit ratio is massive. It is as if Android had been around for a few years before the launch of the iPhone – it provides a serious barrier to mass adoption.

  • GunnyNinja

    A $3500 Quest would be better than AVP. Because, for most of us, a $500 Quest is better than AVP.

  • xyzs

    I think Meta should release an independent open source OS with a proper name and marketing (like Android) and adopt the same model as Google:
    Primary OS designer and vendor, hardware reference line of product (the Quests would become the Pixels of VR), money from store fees from any platform using it.

    Since Google is too cheap to seize the opportunity, Meta should not miss it before Android VR happens, and it’s too late.

    • Sven Viking

      They had a project running to do that for a number of years but shut it down.

  • ApocalypseShadow

    Sounds like the fear is real with Zuckerberg. Better ecosystem of apps. Better at productivity like I always said and better reception across the board even though Vision Pro is more expensive. He wants to ride off of Apple’s success while also attacking it.

    Notice how Apple has said nothing and are doing their own thing. While Zuckerberg continues to attack and mock his competitors when he knows Apple has a better platform for apps, productivity and better marketing.

    This is when you know that one is fearful of the other. Can’t wait until we see him attack Samsung and Google next. He’s guaranteed to do so.