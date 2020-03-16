Facebook today announced that 20 Oculus Quest games have broken the $1 million revenue mark, a big milestone for the VR industry as a whole.

Oculus Quest famously sold out during the holiday season, and then promptly fell victim to the coronavirus supply chain slowdown, tallying among its marketplace competitors Valve Index, and more recently the SteamVR-compatible faceplate for HTC Vive Cosmos.

Strong Quest software sales however seem to be a good indication that the Quest platform is not only surviving the temporary halt in hardware sales, but thriving in its absence.

In fact, Facebook is still pretty confident. In a blog post, the company says the $1 million revenue trend “promises to continue as even more people join the VR community.”

Furthermore, Facebook revealed that 90% of people who activated a new Quest over the holidays were new to the Oculus ecosystem entirley, something plainly linked to the platform’s bevy of high-profile PC VR ports and relatively low launch price of $400 for the 64GB version.

The company didn’t name the 20 games (or apps) directly, although we have a few guesses. We recently compiled a list of both the best rated games, and the most rated games on Quest. Games such as Beat Saber, Star Wars: Vader Immortal, SUPERHOT VR, Robo Recall, Moss, Job Simulator, Space Pirate Trainer, Red Matter, I Expect You to Die, and a few others tend to overlap between the lists.