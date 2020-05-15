Oculus Link, the feature which turns Quest into a PC VR headset, is available in beta. If you’re wondering whether or not your PC has the specs to handle it here’s a breakdown of the Oculus Link recommended specs and what you’ll need to use Quest to play Rift and SteamVR games on your PC.

Updated – May 15th, 2020

Oculus Link Recommended PC Specs

You’ll need a reasonably powerful PC to play Rift and Steam games on Quest via Oculus Link, though many modern gaming PCs with NVIDIA or AMD graphics cards will fit the bill. Here’s what you’ll need for Quest to work on PC.

Oculus Link Compatible Graphics Cards

GPU Supported Not Currently Supported NVIDIA Titan Z × NVIDIA Titan X × NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 × Desktop NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 × NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060M × NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (all) × NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (all) × NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 × NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super × NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 × NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti × NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series (all) × AMD 200 Series × AMD 300 Series × AMD 400 Series × AMD 500 Series × AMD 5000 Series × AMD Vega Series ×

Oculus says over the course of the beta it plans to expand Oculus Link GPU support to more graphics cards.

Oculus Link CPU, RAM, USB, and Operating System Requirements

Component Recommended Specs Processor Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater Memory 8GB+ RAM Operating System Windows 10 USB Ports 1x USB port

Oculus Link Cable

Oculus Link was recently updated to support the USB 2.0 cable that comes included with Oculus Quest, but you may need to opt into the beta version of the Oculus desktop software to make it work.

Although the included cable will work, it’s a little bit short at just 10 feet. You can pick up an inexpensive 16 foot USB extender on Amazon for a total of 26 feet.

Oculus says that any “high quality” USB 3 cable should also work; unfortunately the quality of USB 3 cables can vary significantly and the capabilities of a specific cable are often not well defined. As such, the company recommends this cable [Amazon] for Oculus Link.

For the best experience, Oculus has released its own Oculus Link cable [Amazon] which is designed to be thin and light. At $80 however, it’s quite expensive, and it’s unavailable to buy presently due to stock shortages relating to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Oculus has shared the specs of its own cable which may help guide your research if looking for alternative Oculus Link cables: