Steam Next Fest is nearly upon us once again, giving PC VR players a chance to try out a rash of upcoming SteamVR titles for a limited time.

Valve has confirmed a mega list of games coming to this year’s Steam Next Fest, which includes free demos running from June 9th – 16th. That list will go public soon, which you can find here next week.

While Valve gave us a heads up, we’ve been warned the list may change all the way up until Next Fest’s kick off on June 9th.

For now though, we’ve rounded up 32 demos confirmed to arrive next week. While a majority of demos listed below are not live yet, you can follow the links below to bookmark, see the trailer, and learn more about each game.

Marksman VR

Developer: Crimson Gate

Description: Take on the role of an elite sniper in MARKSMAN VR, a thrilling VR shooter. Master stealth missions, race against time in intense battles, and test your precision with realistic aiming mechanics. Every shot matters in this immersive sniping experience.

Elemental Towers

Developer: Varvision Games

Description: A dynamic adventure in a world of magic, blending puzzle elements with arcade. Rebuild magical towers while defending against dragons and mastering ancient elemental runes.

Ghost Town

Developer: Fireproof Games

Description: Ghost Town is a single player VR puzzle-adventure from the makers of The Room. London, 1983. Edith Penrose is a ghost hunter, busy exorcising her way through the city’s restless spirits. But after her brother goes missing Edith must draw upon her wits & supernatural talents to unravel the mystery.

CoopScoop

Developer: Kylian Dekker

Description: CoopScoop is a fast-paced VR arcade game where you run a chicken farm during an outbreak! Wash dirty chickens, cure the sick, and quarantine the green ones. Keep your flock alive and happy for as long as possible, because that’s how we do it chicken-farmer-style!

Of Lies and Rain

Developer: Castello Inc.

Description: Of Lies and Rain is a story-driven first person shooter built exclusively for VR. Set in a dark, sci-fi, post-apocalyptic world, at the edge of the real and digital realm. You’ll fight to reclaim your past and save humanity from the brink of extinction.

Retronika

Developer: 4Players-Studio

Description: Hop on your hoverbike and dive into Retronika, an immersive VR adventure! Fight challenging enemies, master 3D movement and shooting, and navigate vibrant cityscapes. Upgrade your bike, combine weapons, and tackle chaotic missions in this action-packed, story-driven single-player experience!

LabyrAInth

Developer: Pietro Dondi, Giorgio Morico, Marta Silla, Giulio Posati, Diego Argiolas, Claudio Vona, Lorenzo Passaretti, Davide Molitierno, Matteo Petruzziello, Andrea Iskander, Reiner Romeo

Description: LABYRAINTH is a sci-fi fps game set in an alien world made of labyrinths. Avoid traps, shoot aliens, collect resources, upgrade weapons, activate powers, and most importantly escape the labyrinth, racing against time.

Rager

Developer: Insane Prey

Description: Hand-picked by Meta for the Oculus Ignition Program, RAGER is the music-action brawler that throws you into epic battles where you fight like a superhero. Set in a dark, digital realm, where each world emerges from the void to test your skill and dissolves once the battle is won.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

Developer: Mighty Eyes

Description: Step into the unknown and embark on an epic, time travel adventure, completely re-imagined. Introducing Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, a remake of the critically acclaimed VR adventure game – Wanderer. There’s no telling where you’ll go and who you’ll become as you unravel the mysteries of time.

Bow Course

Developer: Korpi Games Oy

Description: Nock your arrow and challenge your friends in archery golf! Master realistic arrow physics and challenge your friends for a round in beautiful and challenging 9 target courses. Gain a competitive edge with skillful usage of different arrows, avoid obstacles and utilize shortcuts.

Boom Boom Hamster Doom

Developer: Holonautic

Description: Strategically maneuver your Combat Hamsters armed with an arsenal of powerful weapons across procedurally generated, fully destructible terrain. Dodge deadly mines, trigger explosive barrels to outsmart your foes, and fight to be the last Coham standing!

MUSE / ミューズ

Developer: Serious tone Club

Description: The story begins in a mysterious house. Strange items scattered about are key to uncovering the truth. You must ingest them and “vomit blood,” gaining powers at the cost of your health. But beware: the scent of your blood draws a lurking threat that ends the game if it catches you.

Your World

Developer: LiteralNest

Description: Your World is a VR open-world survival game with building and crafting. Explore a stylized world, gather resources, and create your own unique world. Survive in the wilderness, manage resources, and expand your domain. Can you turn chaos into a thriving world?

Rhythmic

Developer: Polar Studios Robin Kammel

Description: RHYTHMIC combines the fast-paced VR rhythm-game genre with tactical tower defense. Collect magical particles in tune with epic music and skillfully unleash powerful spells upon invading enemies to defend the people whose only hope is your prowess!

Frost Survival VR

Developer: Wenkly Studio Sp. z o.o.

Description: Sandbox Survival in VR. Face a frozen wilderness solo or in co-op – build a shelter, craft tools, hunt for food, and manage your resources to endure harsh conditions. Strategize your moves against unpredictable weather and lurking dangers. And remember to keep yourself safe and sane!

Razgovor Online

Developer: Broken Light Games

Description: Razgovor Online is a Social MMORPG-Lite open world game, providing ways to explore, socialise, and grow, with Jobs, Mini-Games and player housing, or even taking long drives with your friends, the freedom is yours!

Ultima Chess VR

Developer: Svaiy Art Industries

Description: Ultima Chess VR – chess as you’ve never seen before! Battle on the chessboard in virtual reality, where every piece comes to life and engages in a fantasy duel!

Disc Dimension

Developer: Alchemist Brew Game Studios

Description: Step into the Disc Dimension, a VR disc golf arena for casual players and veterans alike. Throw aces from your chair, or train your true form with realistic throwing, physics, & stats. Tour through beautiful VR courses with mind-bending hazards, hidden secrets, and numerous unique discs to collect!

Anomaly Runner

Developer: Igor Maliukh

Description: Observe your surroundings closely in the Anomaly Research Center (ARC) to memorize important details. Detect unsettling anomalies to escape the hazardous areas. Uncover the dark secrets of the ARC organization in this innovative sci-fi horror walking simulator.

Portal Foxes TD

Developer: World Fabric LLC

Description: Defend portals from hordes of slimes with elemental foxes in this tabletop VR game. Build mazes to thwart adaptive enemy pathing in three dimensions. Collect a variety of foxes and equipment over a 25 level story campaign.

Dagger Woods VR

Developer: Paracosm Studio

Description: Dagger Woods VR is based on the true story of the fires in Caledonia Mills, Nova Scotia, Canada. A psychological thriller full of mind games, mystery, and adventure. Step into the shoes of Maggie Carmichael to find the truth behind the darkness within the snow-covered woods.

DON’T MOVE

Developer: SPECTACULAR-OCULAR

Description: DON’T MOVE is an immersive VR game where your ability to HOLD YOUR NERVE and stay PERFECTLY STILL, no matter what comes at you – is the key to succeeding.Can you make it through the rigorous (and often ludicrous) testing schedule?

Smasher

Developer: Pure Community, Bear Head Studio

Description: An arcade VR action shooter set in a world of cyberpunk. Shoot hordes of enemies with a carousel of one-rounded guns. Cast spectacular spells. Fight badass bosses and be badass yourself. Even deflect rockets with trash can lids!

CloserLook VR: Oldways

Developer: eMedia Interactive

Description: CloserLook VR: Oldways is a story-driven VR adventure set in modern-day West Africa. Trapped in a university building, explore secret locations, solve puzzles, and uncover a gripping narrative of exploitation, corruption, and betrayal.

Fistagon

Developer: Virtual Dawn

Description: FISTAGON, the fist-fighting sports extravaganza! Punch blocks, strategize combos, score big, and rise to the top of leaderboards with your favourite national FISTAGON athlete, or challenge friends and strangers to one vs one online match!

Vitriol

Developer: Lee Wilson

Description: VITRIOL is a physics based VR movement shooter. In this demo you’ll play through the first 4 levels of the game gaining access to the first 2 weapons as well as the ‘Fissure’ Grenade and Grappling Hook. Burn and Fallow.

Shroomer

Developer: Trisgram

Description: In this open-world relaxed VR fantasy, you are Shroomer, a mystical forager tasked with managing a secret enchanted forest. Gather rare fungi and vegetation, craft elixirs, build tools and complete tasks. Handle dangerous mushrooms with special approach or risk being claimed by the forest’s magic.

Haele 3D – Portrait Studio Pro

Developer: Ige Olwen

Description: HAELE 3D – Portrait Studio Pro is 3D facial anatomy drawing reference tool for beginner and advanced artists, with various characters, proportions, expressions lights and environments. It is an easy to use app to complement tutorials, for those who are learning how to draw faces and heads.

Virtual Skate

Developer: Flip Axis Studios

Description: Experience next level board control, skate with friends, and film insane tricks in the most immersive skateboarding game ever made.

Hoard Defender VR

Developer: Barnaby’s House of Wizardry

Description: Hoard Defender VR is a casual arcade VR game about defeating enemies as they try to take your hoard! Buy upgrades and toss enemies to keep them from draining all your gold and stealing your most prized possessions, the dragon rubies you keep lying underneath your mound of gold.

MIRRORLIGHT

Developer: Fabian Ghenof

Description: MIRRORLIGHT is an indie VR puzzle game. Solve light-based challenges, overcome enemies, save creatures and make your way back home! Use mirrors, splitters, gemstones and other tools to guide the light and recover the lost fragments!

Boxing Machine VR

Developer: Vnow Games

Description: Step into the gritty, gear driven world of Boxing Machine VR, an exclusive virtual reality experience set in a steampunk inspired gym brimming with robotic pugilists. Your mission? Crush every opponent in the ring and rise as the undisputed champion.

