Halloween is definitely going to be different this year, but even though you’re probably not going to costume parties, haunted houses, or serving up a truck-ton of candy to trick-or-treaters like always, it doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice the time honored tradition of scaring the bejesus out of yourself.

We rounded up 10 of our favorite VR games which span a number of horror and thriller sub-genres.

Coincidentally, most of the games below support all major VR headsets, including SteamVR, PSVR and Oculus Quest. There’s two platform-specific titles at the bottom though we just couldn’t leave out.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Where other zombie games may have failed to provide a good balance between creepiness and all-out zombie-ganking fun, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has definitively succeeded. Enter a post-apocalyptic New Orleans as ‘The Traveler’ in this single-player RPG, where you’ll scrounge for parts, craft weapons, and broker deals between waring factions—all while dealing with the truly deadly hordes of ghoulies. Shoot, stab, rest and survive for another day.

Links: Steam (Rift, Vive, Index, Windows VR), PlayStation Store (PSVR), Oculus Store (Rift, Quest)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted

The makers of the famous jump scare-tastic Five Nights at Freddy’s, Steel Wool Studios, have done the unthinkable and made a version for all major VR headsets. Keep an eye on the monitors, manage power, and for heaven’s sake don’t blink for a second, because Freddy Fazbear and his possessed animatronic compatriots will definitely going to eat your face.

Links: Steam (Rift, Vive, Index, Windows VR), Viveport (Rift, Vive, Index, Windows VR), PlayStation Store (PSVR), Oculus Store (Rift, Quest)

Red Matter

Take one part Soviet brutalism, two parts puzzle-adventure, mix them up in the low atmosphere of a mysteriously abandoned off-world colony, and garnish with a slice of Cold War espionage. That’s the sci-fi thriller Red Matter in a nutshell. Creepy, unsettling atmosphere and no jump scares.

Links: Steam (Rift, Vive, Index, Windows VR), PlayStation Store (PSVR), Oculus Store (Rift, Quest)

Arizona Sunshine

Zombies popping out left and right, dwindling ammo—there’s not much more to say about Vertigo Game’s story-driven co-op shooter Arizona Sunshine. Ok, maybe one thing: practice your headshots.

Links: Steam (Vive, Rift, Index, Windows VR), Viveport (Vive, Rift), PlayStation Store (PSVR), Oculus Store (Rift, Quest)

AFFECTED: The Manor

AFFECTED: The Manor is an oldie but a goodie. Essentially a haunted house simulator, in Affected you move through multiple pathways and obstacles on your way through a number of classic horror tropes. Only being able to see by candle light simultaneously adds immersion while detracting from user sanity.

Links: Steam (Valve Index, Windows VR), Viveport (Vive, Rift), PlayStation Store (PSVR), Oculus Store (Rift, Quest)

The Room VR: A Darkmatter

This puzzler lets you step back into Edwardian-era London, 1908. As a detective, you’re tasked with investigating the disappearance of an esteemed Egyptologist where you’ll explore cryptic locations, examine gadgets and uncover an otherworldly discovery which blurs the line between reality and illusion. No jump scares, plenty of puzzles and creepy vibes.

Links: Steam (Rift, Vive, Index), Viveport (Rift, Vive, Index), PlayStation Store (PSVR), Oculus Store (Rift, Quest)

In Death: Unchained

Sólfar Studios’ rogue-lite bow-shooter is drenched in gothic horror. You fruitlessly battle against increasingly powerful monsters with your trusty bow, all in service of an achievement-based progression system that advances between sessions, revealing yet more unseen horrors.

Links: Steam (Rift, Vive, Index), PlayStation Store (PSVR), Oculus Store (Rift, Quest)

The Exorcist: Legion VR

Broken down into five chapters with their own stories, The Exorcist: Legion VR serves up plenty of demonic entities, exorcism tools, hidden artifacts and atmospheric locations. Less scary and more ominous.

Links: Steam (Rift, Vive, Index), PlayStation Store (PSVR), Oculus Store (Rift, Quest)

Lies Beneath – Oculus Exclusive

What bumps in the night must be killed, no question. In this graphic novel-inspired survival horror, you traverse levels delving into the psyche of the protagonist, Mae. Gain a full arsenal of weapons as you battle different monsters, all of them intent on putting a stop to your one-way quest to salvation.

Links: Oculus Store (Rift, Quest)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – PS Exclusive

In any other medium there simply wouldn’t be an excuse for consistently including a now four year-old game on a list, but Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is still very much worth your time if you haven’t played before.

Links: PlayStation Store (PS4, PSVR)

