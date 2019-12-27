So uou’ve just got a new Oculus Quest in hand, and you’re wondering what to buy after you’ve exhausted all of the best free games and experiences available on the standalone headset. We’re here to help you settle into your new Quest with a few games that should keep you playing for tens of hours yet to come.

Note: Don’t forget that you can also play Rift games with an Oculus Link-compatible USB cable and a VR-ready PC. Find out if your PC is ready for Link. There’s plenty of fresh Rift games from 2019 that are just waiting to be played through Link.

This list below is a great starting point if you’re looking to burn a single Benjamin, although you should definitely check out our list of the best and most rated Oculus Quest games now available, which also includes prices to help you whittle away your hard-earned cash.

If you didn’t already get the Star Wars Vader Immortal series for free with your Quest (seriously, check right now to see), you should definitely consider it too as you head into paid app territory.

Now, for our top picks to help you burn your first $100 on Quest games:

Beat Saber – $30

If you swear you don’t have any rhythm, maybe you’ve never had the chance to slash a pair of light sabers at flying directional blocks before. Rest assured, you’ll find yourself honing your new Jedi skills to heady EDM beats and plenty of tracks from bands such as Green Day, Panic at the Disco!, and Imagine Dragons.

First released on PC VR and PSVR in 2018, Beat Saber has proven to be a key addition to any Quester’s game library thanks to the expert port that feels just as good as (or better than) playing on any other headset platform out there.

This is also one of those easy party games to get you passing around the headset. Just make sure to cast your view to a Chromecast-enabled TV or monitor so others can watch you grove.

‘Beat Saber’ on Quest

SUPERHOT VR – $25

The hype is real. Superhot VR, a PC VR and PSVR classic, has come to Quest to awesome effect.

If you’ve never had a chance to play either the VR version or the original Superhot on PC, it works like this: every time you move, time moves forward. Stand still, and the world stops. You’d think it would be easy to win against the evil red crystal dudes that run at you, but each movement is death sentence waiting to happen if you’re not careful. Catch guns, shoot, punch, die, repeat until you feel like Neo from The Matrix or John Wick from … John Wick. You’re bound to feel like some version of Keanu Reeves in Superhot VR.

Although not a super long game, it’s super replayable—not to mention another easy party game to toss your unsuspecting friends into.

‘Superhot VR’ on Quest

I Expect You to Die – $25

Bond fans, look no further. You’ve found the game that puts you in a literal hot seat that tasks you with making a frantic escape from certain doom, orchestrated by the very Bond-esque villain Dr. Zor.

This is a real headscratcher of a puzzle game that puts a big emphasis on object interaction (defuse the bomb, unscrew the panel to turn off the laser) and absolutely zero on locomotion, making it ideal for anyone who may be wary of motion-induced nausea.

Thanks to Schell Games’ constant free DLC updates, I Expect You to Die has not only become a well-rounded title, but also a fairly long one too, as you play from each exciting scenario to another. It also looks and runs pretty much the same as it does on other platforms, making it an easy buy if you’re looking for a dedicated puzzle game for your Quest library.

‘I Expect You to Die’ on Quest

Moss – $30

This plucky little platformer will have you awwwing over little Quill for a few solid hours, as you control your mouse-pal through a world fraught with puzzles, danger, and an environment that literally leaps out of the pages of a story book.

It isn’t just a standard platformer though, where you control Quill with thumbstick and a smattering of buttons, rather you use your own to hands to interact with puzzle pieces throughout the environment to keep little Quill on here merry way.

This makes for a great first longer format game that really highlights Quest’s ability to render beautiful visuals that are pretty on-par with its bigger brothers. Younger kids will definitely vibe with Moss.

‘Moss’ on Quest

At the time of this writing, those games actually add up to $100 thanks to the Oculus Quest Winter game sale going on currently. That said, the full $110 asking price is definitely fair for what we rate as some of the best games on the platform.

Let us know in the comments below what your favorite Quest game is, and what you would include on the list.