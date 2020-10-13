You’ve got a Quest 2 in hand, and you want to know what to play before you plonk down some of your hard earned cash. Thankfully there’s a good amount of free VR content already on the Oculus Store to keep you playing before you’re paying.

Note: Below you’ll find everything from social VR platforms packed with games, to apps featuring content from some of the most creative minds on the planet. We didn’t include demos for paid games in the list, but you should definitely also check out these too for a quick taste of the full thing: Journey of the Gods, Creed: Rise to Glory, Beat Saber, Superhot VR, and Space Pirate Trainer.

Free Games

Rec Room

Description : Without a doubt one of the most fun, and most expansive VR titles out there… and it’s free. Sure, you can pay real cash for in-game tokens to buy spiffy clothes for your avatar, but that’s really up to you. Gads of mini-games await you in both first-party creations such as the ever so popular co-op Quests—that could be games in their own right—to user-created stuff that will keep your pocket book gathering dust. It’s social VR, so meet people and have a ball for zero dollarydoos.

Echo VR

Description : Zero-g sports aren’t possible unless you’re stationed on the ISS, and even then you probably shouldn’t muck about. In this fast-paced game of ultimate frisbee-meets-hockey-meets-whatever, you’ll launch at speed to the goal, evade the opposing team and chuck your Tron-style frisbee-thing for the win. Remember: you can smash your opponent in the face, just please make sure it’s not a TV, pet, or loved one IRL.

VRChat

Description : If you’ve been anywhere near the Internet in the last two years, it’s likely you’ve already heard about VRChat, the user-generated social VR space filled with… well… everything you can imagine, re-pro games included like Among Us, Mario Kart, and even a version of Beat Saber. Fashion your own avatar or download the millions of user-generated avatars out there so you can embody SpongeBob, Kirito from Sword Art Online, or any one of the million anime girl avatars that you’re bound to see there.

The Under Presents

Description : Ok, so not a game in the traditional sense, but The Under Presents is a true tour de force when it comes to immersion, exploration, and downright weirdness that you can only experience in VR. This mind-bending adventure is an optional social experience that’s almost too big to describe, but suffice it to say you can easily get lost uncovering the game’s mysteries and puzzle-like room configurations. It also includes over 30 minutes of single player mysteries to discover for free.

PokerStars VR

Description : Pokerstars, but in VR and without real cash. Okay, that last part isn’t exactly true because you can buy in-game chips for more fun (non-transferable). If you’re good at Texas Hold’em, you may not need to buy any at all by working up from your starting chips. Just make sure you’re not giving off any tells, because in VR they can see you bluff almost as good as in real life. Also black jack and slots if you’re into it.

Bait!

Description : In between frenetic social VR games and high-flying matches in Echo VR, Bait! offers up some relaxing fishing holes for you to trawl. Catch rare fish, buy new equipment and fish the day away across five different lakes filled with different swimming vertebrates. It’s chill with a little bit of momentary excitement, just like fishing should be. BYOB.

First Steps

Description : It may be preinstalled, but you definitely shouldn’t miss First Steps, one of Oculus’ key intros into the world of VR. You’ll get to mess around with some of the best examples of virtual gadgetry all while learning the ropes in a splendidly built virtual world. It’s basically a demo, but with awesome production quality.

First Contact

Description : Another preinstalled app worth your time, First Contact is more of a comprehensive look at what makes VR great, and comes with a bunch of really lovely scenery, Easter eggs, and plenty to explore as you learn your virtual left hand from you right. This one is all about the magical ‘p’ word: presence.

