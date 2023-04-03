In a world of screens and pixels bright, Where virtual worlds come to life, We step into a realm of sight, A place where reality takes flight.

With headsets strapped and controllers held, We enter a realm of the unknown, Where limitless possibilities are spelled, And our imaginations are grown.

VR becomes increasingly part of society, A new way to escape and explore, A place where we can be anyone we want to be, And experience adventures like never before.

From gaming to education, To work and entertainment too, VR holds endless fascination, And we’re just beginning to see what it can do.

But as we immerse ourselves in this new dimension, We must remember the world outside, For though virtual reality holds our attention, It’s in the real world where we reside.