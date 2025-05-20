Earthbending VR Adventure ‘Adepts Arena’ is Coming to Quest & SteamVR, Trailer Here

VR indie Giant Stride Games and publisher Creature announced Adepts Arena, an upcoming first-person adventure that’s bringing a very Avatar-inspired earthbending ability to let you take on an army of sinister automatons.

The single-player game lets you master earthbending, including the ability to blast flying rocks at enemies, summon jutting boulders to fling baddies across the map, build protective structures, and vault to otherwise inaccessible places.

Throughout the adventure, you’ll battle to the protect the sacred elemental Spirits. In Adepts Arena’s sandbox levels, the studio says you’ll fight in arenas to defend your allies from waves of enemies.

Here’s how Giant Stride describes the action:

You are an Earth Adept of the Order, a soldier tasked with overseeing a vast and remote territory inhabited by sacred Earth Spirits and a variety of wild creatures. The Order exists to maintain the natural balance and protect the Earth Spirits from external threats. But that balance has been disrupted: the Artificers have gone rogue and built an army of automatons animated by Spiritual Energy and intricate clockwork frames. These Constructs scour the land, seeking rare materials and actively hunting Earth Spirits to extract their energy.

The game is set to launch for SteamVR headsets and Quest sometime “soon”, which will also include flatscreen gameplay via the Steam version. Giant Stride says in VR, it will play more like a “martial arts simulator,” while flatscreen gameplay will feel more “FPS-like.”

There’s no release date yet—only a Steam page for now—although we’ll be keeping an eye out on the studio’s website for more info in the coming months.