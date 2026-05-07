‘VRChat’ Reveals Key Stats, Claiming Significant Growth in Japanese Usership

Social VR platform VRChat revealed some new user stats in addition to new portal to attract more users.

Hard data on VRChat user stats isn’t easy to come by, with third-party tools like SteamDB only telling a part of the story, as the game is available across Steam, Quest, and both iOS and Android.

Still, every once in a while the company will toss out a few salient numbers like they did via a recent X post:

158,192 Record Concurrent Users

100,000 Daily Average Concurrent Users

250,000+ Active Communities

Japan Growth 3.9×

Although that “3.9×” growth in Japan-based users is (possibly conveniently) unqualified with any other data, it’s clear VRChat has drawn a sizeable community of Japanese users over the years.

Notably, that 158,192 concurrent user record is the corrected count for the platform’s most successful event to date, a Japanese language concert in February featuring a musical performance by Kaguya, the main character from Netflix anime series Cosmic Princess Kaguya!

The original count of 156,716 concurrents was subsequently corrected by VRChat Community Head ‘Tupper’ via an X post.

That’s not entirely surprising though, as VRChat has been fairly popular in Japan for some time now, although mainstream appeal is picking up speed.

In June 2025, McDonald’s Japan opened an official VRChat world, which came as part of a larger marketing campaign involving popular VTubers.

Citing data obtained from third-party analytics company Sensor Tower, a Mogura VR report from February revealed that Japan ranks first in the world in the number of visitors to the official VRChat website, and second in the number of mobile downloads with a 25% share.

The stat drop seems to be a part of a larger marketing push, which also comes alongside a new user portal that essentially spells out on the benefits of becoming a VRChat creator (50% cut) while serving up a slightly non-VR bend to things. “Jump in, no matter your platform. VR not required,” the site advertises.

That said, VRChat’s bid to nab more users comes amid some particularly timely turmoil in the social VR space.

Meta announced earlier this year it’s allowing Quest users to use a legacy version of Horizon Worlds, although the company is shifting focus to develop the virtual social platform “almost exclusively” for mobile. Meanwhile, long-time social VR veteran Rec Room announced last month it’s shutting down in June due to unsustainable profits.