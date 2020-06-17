Admix, the in-game advertisement platform, today announced it’s raised $7 million in its series A financing round. The news was first reported by Tech Crunch.

Admix has created a platform that lets developers insert advertisements into their games, something the company says can be done non-intrusively across all device types, AR and VR included.

While putting ads in games is nothing groundbreaking, Admix says it’s co-opting traditional ad-buying techniques. Its platform also allows them to do it at scale thanks to its Unity and Unreal-compatible SDK, which essentially lets game developers forgo popups and other interstitials that may otherwise ruin the gaming experience.

The London-based startup’s penultimate funding round brought them $2.1 million, led by Speedinvest and Sure Valley Venture, CrunchBase says. There’s still no word on exactly where the funds for the company’s Series A have arrived.

“The concept of putting ads in games is obviously not new, but the scalability of our solution is what is revolutionary, delivering instant and consistent revenue to game makers, or streaming platforms,” Huber said in a statement obtained by Tech Crunch. “This coupled with the fact that 1.5B people play games globally every day, means that gaming is becoming a truly mainstream advertising channel.”

In the realm of VR headsets, Admix also says it uses gaze tracking to verify how your ads are consumed, something that’s bound to change once a majority of VR headsets include eye-tracking. Most today don’t, which is why companies like Admix can only tell the general direction you’re facing.

The company already counts 5,000 advertisers among its ranks using the platform.