Co-op Zombie Shooter ‘After the Fall’ Trailer Gives a Closer Look at Combat, Enemies

The upcoming co-op VR zombie shooter, After the Fall, is due for a Summer release date on all major VR headsets, and developer Vertigo Games is offering up a closer look at what players can expect in a new trailer.

Due to launch sometime this Summer, we’re steadily learning more about the anticipated co-op VR zombie shooter, After the Fall. Crucially, the game supports up to four players playing together, including cross-platform multiplayer between all supported platforms (PSVR, PC VR, and Quest).

In the latest footage released from developer Vertigo Games we learn about the zombies (called the Snowbreed), the setting (1980s Los Angeles), and some of the combat and special enemies.

Players take on the role of Harvest Runners, survivors of the apocalypse that are brave enough to venture out into the frozen wasteland to scavenge for supplies.

Vertigo Games says players can expect to be equipped with the usual slew of handguns, shotguns, and rifles, and is promising “a weapon handling experience designed to satisfy even the most veteran VR players.”

Compared to other zombie games (say… Vertigo’s own Arizona Sunshine), the studio describes the Snowbreed as having a “wolf pack mentality,” and footage shows that you’ll be battling back some serious hordes.

The studio has also mentioned three special Snowbreed that are mutated beyond the usual type:

The Eater is an enormous, revolting Snowbreed type that will annihilate everything in its path if it explodes. Your best chance against this terrifying creature is to keep your distance and have a precise aim whenever he’s getting too close. The Juggernaut is different from the regular Snowbreed. This hulking slab of undead muscle only has one goal: to grab and pummel you into dust. Getting hit by him is a 1-hit KO, so listen to your team and keep an eye out for him; it’s a high-priority target on your list! The Smasher is large and highly aggressive. When these guys show up, you’d better steer clear and really work together to take them out. As you progress, you’ll encounter more versions of the Smasher, but that’s all I can say for now!

With horde-combat type games, a variety of interesting enemy types is a key ingredient to making engagements strategic and satisfying. Here’s to hoping the trio above will keep us all on our toes!

After the Fall is set to launch this Summer, but we still don’t have a specific release date or price.