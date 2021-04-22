Alien: Isolation (2014) is still an awesome horror experience, even if the Xenomorph-filled game of ‘cat and mouse’ is showing its age when played on modern SteamVR-compatible headsets. Still, you can’t argue with free.

As one of the first ‘AAA’ titles to gain VR support back in the olden days (we’re talking 2014 here), Alien: Isolation isn’t only a bit of VR history, but it’s still one of finest horror survival games out there. It’s absolutely brimming with atmosphere and deadly Xenomorphs hunting you down.

Check out the video below to see what you could be doing this weekend:

Developers Creative Assembly never officially added in VR support in the full release, but there’s a common workaround that will get you playing in SteamVR headsets in short order.

Simply download the game, then the latest version of MotherVR mod, which you drop directly into the game’s folder. And there you have it, Xenomorphs in your face.

You can download Alien: Isolation right now, or just add it to your account for later by heading over to the Epic Games Store. Don’t wait!

  • wow

    the issue is that i don’t want another game store lol

    • Lhorkan

      Why not, though? The Epic game store is actually very beneficial to getting more good games. Why? Because they’re the only ones offering developers a fair share of the sales. Steam and Facebook both take a 30% cut from every copy sold, far more than what is reasonable for maintaining the platform. Epic only takes 12%. That’s a lot of extra cash for making new and better games, rather than keeping Valve’s money printing press running.

      That being said, the Epic game store currently does not have a VR category, so it’s not a viable option yet for VR developers. Here’s hoping that will change in the near future.

      • johann jensson

        That’s a lot of extra cash for making new and better games

        You must be very new to the gaming industry, if you believe that.

        • Alexisms

          Explain it to us oh wise one to those of us who naively think more competition in the PC dload market is a good thing.

          Imagine if PC games could only be bought in physical shops and people had tantrums because it was only available in a shop down the street and not their usual one. People would laugh at then.

          • kuhpunkt

            What competition are you talking about? Epic isn’t and your example doesn’t make sense.

          • Alexisms

            If you don’t understand that’s absolutely fine.

        • Andrew Jakobs

          Oh, that’s why Ubisoft is using the EGS first to release their new games, because it doesnt make them extra cash compared to Steam.. ok….

          • kuhpunkt

            They have their own damn store, which you have to use anyway…

        • Lhorkan

          I sure am. Here I was thinking you’re better off when you have to pay less tax! Tell me, with which of your released games did you come to understand that making 18% less profit was a good deal for your studio? I’d love to learn from your experience.

      • kuhpunkt

        It’s not beneficial to anybody. People don’t even spend money there on games.

      • kuhpunkt

        And why not? Because this constant fragmentation is annoying.

      • wow

        For stores/launchers: I have xbox/windows, steam, ubisoft, oculus, viveport, origin, battlenet, and probably more that I forgot.
        It’s too fragmented already.

        • I only kept opening the store(was only a launcher when downloaded) to collect free games :3

    • johann jensson

      Same here. I already have two stores that i like: Steam and GOG. Not interested in Epic’s market shenanigans.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    Still think it’s a shame they never finished the VR version. It wouldn’t be that much extra work, it would take a dedicated developer a couple of days, test it for a bit and then release it as an extra paid DLC. I’ll bet it will cover at least the extra dev time and it’ll give a lot of extra profit as I’ll bet a lot of VR users will buy it.

  • Jesusaves

    One of the realistic surreal movie games. Not very safe but scary.